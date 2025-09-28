Alex Marquez: People have only seen 10% of Marc Marquez’s MotoGP comeback

Alex Marquez says we have only seen “10%” of the effort Marc Marquez put in to his comeback to winning the MotoGP title again in 2025 six years on from his previous one.

On Sunday at the Japanese Grand Prix, Marc Marquez was crowned a seven-time MotoGP world champion after finishing second in the 24-lap race.

It comes six years after he was last champion in 2019, following which his career was dealt a major setback after suffering a serious arm injury in the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old underwent four major operations, as well as two bouts of diplopia from other crashes, while also facing serious questions about his future as his Honda machinery proved uncompetitive.

Convinced by Alex Marquez to join the Gresini Ducati squad in 2024 to try to rebuild his confidence, that move has proven to be vital in Marc Marquez becoming world champion again.

Admitting he “took off a weight from my shoulders” now he is no longer Marc Marquez’s sole title rival, Alex Marquez heaped praise on his older brother’s efforts.

“I’m really happy, because first of all I took off a weight from my shoulders,” he said.

“This weekend was not really easy to control.

“I was the only one who still had some options [to stop Marc winning the title], many cameras, and when you don’t have the best feeling on track everything is making a big snowball, and every time is worse and worse.

“But anyway, from him, he deserves it.

“I never had doubts that he would come back, that he would be strong.

“It’s true that the people from home see just 10% of the comeback - not the 100%.

“I had the honour to see all of that comeback first-hand. He deserves it more than anyone.

“He was better than everyone this year.

“So, I had no doubts that when he would have the tools, when he would have everything, he would come back even stronger and he showed it this year.”

Alex Marquez was sixth in the race on Sunday having endured a largely difficult Japanese Grand Prix weekend.