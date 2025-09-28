MotoGP rivals react to Marc Marquez’s title glory: “Even I was emotional”

MotoGP rivals react to Marc Marquez winning his ninth world championship, but first since 2019, at Motegi on Sunday.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo

“Super happy for him. I mean, even seeing the video was emotional. After a lot of injuries, many years, he made some really strong decisions. And I'm sure he really deserved it. He's a legend. So congratulations to him. And I hope he slows down a bit because he's making our life really difficult!”

Marco Bezzecchi:

“Well, he deserved this a lot. And I want to say congrats to him. Hopefully, I can do many more battles with him. And hopefully sometimes also try to beat him.”

Pedro Acosta:

“Like I said many times, I think it's the greatest comeback in the history of the sport. At the end, even I was emotional seeing the video that the guys made for him, so I cannot imagine for him. Congratulations to him and also the people around him. Because sometimes the people around suffer even more than the ones who have the injury. Congrats for them, for Ducati, for all the group around Marc because they deserve it.”

Franco Morbidelli:

“Marc did a great job this year. Marc and Alex, they were great this year. Especially Marc, of course, he was unbelievably dominant. And he's a reference for everybody. He did a beautiful job, he and Ducati deserve this title.”

Brad Binder:

“He's had one hell of a rollercoaster along the way. He's had a really challenging four years or more in between, so to see him back on top is awesome. He deserves it without a doubt. He's been by far the standout rider this season. So congrats to him, congrats to his team.”

Raul Fernandez:

“It's very difficult when you have this kind of injuries to come back like this. So I am happy for him. He deserves this title. He made an amazing year. I am happy because at the end, when I was younger, I think 80% of the grid, we saw when he jumped to MotoGP and he won like in the past. It's true that we are rivals, but anyway, he deserves it and I am very happy for him.”

