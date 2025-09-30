Ducati: Marc Marquez is a “superhero”, but MotoGP title “impossible” without us

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli has branded 2025 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez as “superhero”, but sees his triumph “impossible” without the Italian brand.

Last Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix saw the 32-year-old Spaniard become MotoGP world champion for the seventh time, ending a six-year drought since his last in 2019.

Marc Marquez swapped Honda for Ducati machinery at the end of 2023, after electing to quit his factory contract to join Gresini in a bid to rejuvenate his stalled career in the wake of serious injury.

That move ultimately set him on course to step up to Ducati’s factory squad for 2025, with Marquez winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to the title.

Grassilli believes 2025 has been Marquez’s best ever.

“I think so,” he replied when asked about this. “Because seeing him on the red bike was like a superhero.

“It was the best season ever for Marc.”

Bringing Marquez up to the factory Ducati squad forced the brand to cut ties with Jorge Martin, who had initially been chosen for the seat before the former refused a move to Pramac.

But, on reflection, Grassilli considers Ducati’s decision “a very good choice”.

“It was a difficult choice in the beginning because it was a difficult moment in the middle of last year, but we did a very good choice and we are so proud.

“So, happy to have him in the box.”

Marquez would still be “in the last part of the grid” without Ducati

Ducati had initially been reticent to bring Marquez into its fold when rumours surfaced of him potentially joining Gresini for the 2024 season.

That position eventually softened, allowing the move to be made.

Speaking to Crash.net prior to Marquez winning the championship, Grassilli stressed the importance of Ducati in his 2025 title success.

“I think that Ducati is part of this beautiful story with Marc,” he said.

“Because, in my opinion, without Ducati he would still be in Honda in the last part of the grid.

“Marc now is winning the championship, but without Ducati it was impossible for him. Also we have six manufacturers’ championships in a row.

“So, it means Ducati is still the best bike on the grid.

“So, Marc is world champion, but thanks to Ducati he is a world champion.

“Our CEO said we would like to have five years in a row [of winning the title], so next year will be the last [of this target], so we have to be very careful!”