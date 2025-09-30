Pecco Bagnaia credits one under-the-radar Ducati MotoGP team member for Japan win

Pecco Bagnaia has cited the help of double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner and video analyst Manuel Poggiali for his Japanese Grand Prix turnaround.

The Italian has endured a nightmare 2025 season, with recent rounds prior to Japan straining the patience of both Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati.

But a useful Misano test gave way to a major form rebound in Japan, with the double world champion claiming pole, sprint win and the grand prix victory.

Bagnaia and Ducati have been cagey on what changed on his GP25 to bring back this form, though it is thought he is now running GP24 forks, swingarm and ride height device.

Much has been made since Misano for the advice Casey Stoner has been providing Bagnaia, but the Italian wanted to stress the importance of 125cc and 250cc world champion Manuel Poggiali.

Bagnaia says the video analyst for Ducati worked with Stoner at Misano, and that both were providing the exact same feedback.

“Casey absolutely helped a lot in the Misano test, helped a lot during the weekend,” he said.

“He was one – with Manuel Poggiali, because most of the time we are forgetting about him, but they worked together in Misano, in Misano test, and they were saying the same things: ‘Pecco’s bike is shaking like hell’.

“It was difficult to understand why, honestly.

“Then, in the test, both were saying the same, that with one bike I was perfect and with the other one I was shaking.

“So, it was quite clear and I think they both helped a lot to understand the way also from another point of view. So, yes, helped a lot.”

Bagnaia admitted after his win at the Japanese Grand Prix that he was “very angry” that this form came so late in the season.

The Italian will now hope to carry that form into this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, as he looks to make further gains on Alex Marquez in the battle for second in the standings.

After Japan, that gap stands at 66 points with five rounds to go.

