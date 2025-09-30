LCR gives update as star Moto2 rider's Honda MotoGP deal looks close

Diogo Moreira is thought to have signed a three-year MotoGP deal with Honda

Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

LCR MotoGP team boss Lucio Cecchinello remains tight-lipped on Diogo Moreira’s future with the squad, amid rumours of him signing a three-year Honda deal.

The satellite Honda squad had originally signed Somkiat Chantra on a two-year deal beginning this season.

But the Thai rider’s poor form for far has prompted Honda into a rethink on how it organises the second seat at LCR, which has typically been geared around promoting young Asian talent.

In the summer, reports emerged that Moto2 frontrunner Diogo Moreira - currently second in the intermediate class standings - had offers from Yamaha and Honda on the table, and has elected to sign for the latter to join LCR in 2026.

Official confirmation has not been given yet. However, during the Japanese Grand Prix, reports surfaced that the Brazilian has signed a three-year contract with Honda.

When probed about this at Motegi, Cecchinello replied: “I am not involved in that kind of deal.

“I know that they are talking. But definitely, as you know, Honda will announce it when it is sure.

“So, I believe and I keep doing my job and wait for them.”

Chantra has so far scored just three points across his rookie campaign so far, the most recent coming in Japan when he was 15th.

The Thai rookie has had to contend with injury problems in 2025, as he suffered a knee issue following a training crash in June. That kept him out for four rounds.

However, when fit he has failed to impress on the RC213V, with Honda thought to have disregarded the data he has collected in sessions due to his form.

Chantra will move to Honda’s World Superbike programme for 2026.

He showed flashes of speed at the start of the Motegi weekend, but ultimately qualified at the back of the grid and was 15th largely as a result of non-finishers ahead of him.

Only Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, who has contested four rounds this year, sits lower than Chantra in the standings after the Japanese Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

