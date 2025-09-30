HRC confirms 2026 WorldSBK line-up with Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra

Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra have been announced as HRC WorldSBK riders for the 2026 season.

Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon with HRC management. Credit: HRC.
Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon with HRC management. Credit: HRC.

Honda has announces its factory rider line-up for the 2026 WorldSBK season, with Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra moving over from the grand prix paddock.

Chantra will join HRC’s factory World Superbike team after a year in MotoGP with the satellite LCR Honda team, while Dixon will arrive after seven seasons in Moto2 that have yielded six grand prix wins so far.

For both riders, 2026 will mark a debut season in WorldSBK, although Dixon has previous Superbike experience in BSB, where he finished as runner-up in 2018 to Leon Haslam. Dixon also wildcarded at the UK Round in 2017, finishing ninth in Race 2.

Both riders are signed for the 2026 season but the statement announcing their capture by HRC makes reference only to 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon as factory riders of the Honda HRC WorldSBK Team from 2026,” said HRC General Manager Taichi Honda.

“Chantra, the first Thai rider ever to win in Moto2 and to race in MotoGP, now takes an important new step within the Honda family, extending his career at the international top level as the first Thai rider to compete full-time in the Superbike World Championship as a factory rider. 

“Dixon, a multiple Moto2 grand prix winner, has consistently demonstrated the speed and determination required to succeed in a championship as competitive as WorldSBK. 

“Together, their talent, experience, and racing spirit will be valuable assets as we continue to strengthen our position in the series. 

“We remain fully committed to the WorldSBK project, with a clear goal – to bring Honda back to the top of the championship.”

HRC confirms 2026 WorldSBK line-up with Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Major Ferrari F1 2025 shortcoming laid bare in damning verdict
46m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia credits one under-the-radar Ducati MotoGP team member for Japan win
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
LCR gives update as star Moto2 rider's Honda MotoGP deal looks close
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK News
HRC confirms 2026 WorldSBK line-up with Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra
1h ago
Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon with HRC management. Credit: HRC.
F1 News
F1 paddock rallies around Lewis Hamilton after Roscoe’s tragic passing
1h ago
Roscoe Hamilton

More News

WSBK News
Miguel Oliveira MotoGP departure confirmed as BMW confirms 2026 WorldSBK line-up
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira with Sven Blusch. Credit: BMW.
MotoGP News
Ducati: Marc Marquez is a “superhero”, but MotoGP title “impossible” without us
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona reveals WorldSBK comeback plan as Honda exit looms
3h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, LCR Honda pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Liam Lawson makes Red Bull admission with F1 future uncertain
18h ago
Liam Lawson is fighting to secure his F1 future
WSBK News
Tommy Bridewell “proud” of Aragon WorldSBK performance: “A fantastic experience”
18h ago
Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.