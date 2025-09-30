HRC confirms 2026 WorldSBK line-up with Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra

Honda has announces its factory rider line-up for the 2026 WorldSBK season, with Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra moving over from the grand prix paddock.

Chantra will join HRC’s factory World Superbike team after a year in MotoGP with the satellite LCR Honda team, while Dixon will arrive after seven seasons in Moto2 that have yielded six grand prix wins so far.

For both riders, 2026 will mark a debut season in WorldSBK, although Dixon has previous Superbike experience in BSB, where he finished as runner-up in 2018 to Leon Haslam. Dixon also wildcarded at the UK Round in 2017, finishing ninth in Race 2.

Both riders are signed for the 2026 season but the statement announcing their capture by HRC makes reference only to 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon as factory riders of the Honda HRC WorldSBK Team from 2026,” said HRC General Manager Taichi Honda.

“Chantra, the first Thai rider ever to win in Moto2 and to race in MotoGP, now takes an important new step within the Honda family, extending his career at the international top level as the first Thai rider to compete full-time in the Superbike World Championship as a factory rider.

“Dixon, a multiple Moto2 grand prix winner, has consistently demonstrated the speed and determination required to succeed in a championship as competitive as WorldSBK.

“Together, their talent, experience, and racing spirit will be valuable assets as we continue to strengthen our position in the series.

“We remain fully committed to the WorldSBK project, with a clear goal – to bring Honda back to the top of the championship.”