Jonathan Rea reveals post-WorldSBK career plans: “Motorcycles are my hobby”

With only two rounds of his WorldSBK career remaining, Jonathan Rea is sure that that he is not yet done racing completely.

Rea has been generally quite open about this since announcing his retirement in the summer break with a video that was intended to make clear that Rea’s departure from World Superbike is not the end of his racing career entirely.

There are options for Rea beyond 2025, including motocross races, but also endurance.

“There are talks,” Jonathan Rea told the German publication Speedweek.

“It's about development work and endurance races.

“For sure I will compete in some motocross races. I have already decided that. Motorcycles are my hobby.”

Rea added that the Endurance World Championship is a consideration for him.

“The World Endurance Championship is one option,” he confirmed, “the role of test rider another.

“But I can also imagine competing in a full motocross season.

“At the moment, I am not in a hurry to make a decision. But I certainly won't be sitting on the sofa.”

Rea has previous experience in the Endurance World Championship, having contested the Suzuka 8 Hours on several occasions with both Honda and Kawasaki. The Northern Irishman has been a winner in the famous Japanese race on two occasions, in 2012 and 2019.

The EWC has been a four-round championship each year since the Covid pandemic, with the calendar comprised of the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans, the 8H Spa Motos, the Suzuka 8 Hours, and the Bol d’Or at Paul Ricard.

However, speaking to Crash.net earlier this year at the British MotoGP round, BMW EWC rider and former EWC Champion (with SERT Suzuki) Sylvain Guintoli suggested the endurance series could expand in the coming years.

“I think everybody would like to see one or two extra rounds,” Guintoli said.

“I know they’re [championship organisers] working on it.

“Hopefully we can make something happen like at Sepang or Qatar. This would be amazing, but hopefully for next year.”