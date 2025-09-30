BMW has announced the signing of MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira for the 2026 WorldSBK season.

Oliveira has won five MotoGP races since he joined the premier class in 2019, but is winless since the 2021 Catalan Grand Prix.

After stints with the RNF, now Trackhouse, Aprilia team and now the Pramac Yamaha team after his successful KTM spell, Oliveira will now depart the grand prix paddock he joined for the first time in the inaugural Moto3 season in 2012.

At BMW next year, he will partner Danilo Petrucci in the Bavarian manufacturer’s factory World Superbike team, which will have an all-new line-up compared to 2025 as Toprak Razgatlioglu leaves for MotoGP and Michael van der Mark looks for options outside of WorldSBK. The statement announcing the signing of Oliveira only references the 2026 season.

“To join the BMW family in the World Superbike Championship is an exciting step in my career, one in which I see tremendous potential,” said Miguel Oliveira.

“I am becoming part of a project that is not only ambitious and competitive, but has also made a significant impact on both the championship and the motorcycle industry.

“Being involved with a new team, working alongside strong partners, and embracing a new championship format gives me great motivation to deliver my very best.

“I want to sincerely thank Mr. Sven Blusch, Technical Director Chris Gonschor and Team Principal Shaun Muir for their trust and enthusiasm.

“I can’t wait to begin this new chapter together.”

For BMW, the arrival of Oliveira alongside Danilo Petrucci for 2026 means an all-new line-up, but an exciting one with seven MotoGP wins between them.

“We are very happy to welcome Miguel Oliveira as a new factory rider for our ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,” said Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, Sven Blusch.

“Miguel has impressively proven throughout his career that he belongs to the most talented and versatile riders of his generation. With victories in all three grand prix classes, including five in MotoGP, he brings valuable experience and a high level of professionalism to our project.

“Together with Danilo Petrucci, his new teammate, he forms a strong and competitive rider duo. The two already know each other well.

“This constellation gives us the opportunity to take the next steps in our development and to further reinforce BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s ambitions in WorldSBK.”

Blusch continued, saying that BMW remains focused on the 2025 season, in which it currently leads the riders’ standings by 36 points over Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“The entire team is very much looking forward to working with him,” Blush said, “but, for now, our focus is on the remaining races of this season, with big goals: we want to win the world championship title again with Toprak Razgatlioglu and build on Michael van der Mark’s strong performance at Magny-Cours in order to also play a decisive role in the battle for the manufacturers’ title.”

Blusch added thanks for Michael van der Mark, who has been with BMW in World Superbike since 2022, and confirmed that the Bavarian marque is working on ways to continue with the Dutchman outside WorldSBK.

“Michael’s time in our WorldSBK project will come to an end after this season,” he said.

“I would like to sincerely thank him for his commitment, his successes and his achievements during his five years in our WorldSBK team.

“We are currently working on opportunities for further collaboration with him within the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family and would be delighted to move into a new future together with him.”