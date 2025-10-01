Bradley Ray hoping for Oulton Park rebound after “mixed” Assen BSB

After a “mixed” outing at Assen, Bradley Ray is looking to rediscover his form from the opening part of the season as BSB returns to Oulton Park for its penultimate round.

After the Assen round that saw him crash in Race 1, take a podium in Race 2, and struggle to sixth in Race 3, Ray now faces a 31-point deficit to Kyle Ryde at the top of the championship with just two rounds to overturn that margin.

The 2022 BSB Champion was a winner at Oulton Park at round one, though, leaving him optimistic ahead of this weekend’s (3–5 October) penultimate round at the Cheshire track.

“I’m really looking forward to heading back to Oulton Park, a track I enjoy a lot and the work we have done since then should put us in a good place,” Ray told BritishSuperbike.com.

“We have two rounds to go now, so it’s heating up in the championship fight, but like always I’m going to do my best job and try to win, but most importantly enjoy every lap and every race!”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on Assen, the conditions were Ray’s biggest regret, having been strong in the dry in practice and qualifying.

“It was a mixed weekend at Assen,” he said.

“We were fast in free practice and qualifying, so it was disappointing when the rain came for Race 1.

“I felt good in the wet but aquaplaned and went down.

“In Race 2, I had a couple of moments but managed to bring it home in third and gain some valuable points on Kyle.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“In Race 3 I lost too much time early on, and you can’t afford that in BSB.

“There are still a lot of points to fight for, especially with the increase at Brands Hatch, so it’s not over until it’s over.”