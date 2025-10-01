Xavi Vierge reveals Jonathan Rea “help” in securing Yamaha WorldSBK move

Following his announcement as a factory Yamaha rider for the 2026 WorldSBK season, Xavi Vierge has given thanks to Jonathan Rea.

Of course, with Vierge’s ride at Yamaha becoming available because of Rea’s decision to retire, the thanks could be given in jest.

But more seriously, Vierge has explained that Rea gave a positive assessment of Vierge to Yamaha when the Japanese factory was searching for his replacement.

“I want to say thank you so much to Johnny [Jonathan Rea],” Xavi Vierge told WorldSBK.com.

“I know that he had very good words for me that helped the project that took that decision.

“It’s a big honour for me to know that.”

Vierge will not only inherit Rea’s bike and position in the factory Yamaha World Superbike team, but also his teammate, Andrea Locatelli – a rider the Spaniard hopes to learn from.

“Loka [Andrea Locatelli] will be my teammate, [he] is making a very strong year,” Vierge said.

“So, I will try to learn as possible from him and try to be as close as possible.

“I think together we can make a very good job and go for all.”

“Disappointed” with Aragon weekend

Vierge’s Yamaha announcement was perhaps well-timed for him personally as it allowed him to find a positive moment in a weekend he admitted was “disappointed” with after going 9-10-10 across the three races.

“We are disappointed with the weekend, honestly,” he said after Race 2.

“The test here went very well, we were strong, and our pace was good.

“But when we arrived here for the race weekend, we realized we were lacking on the acceleration side.

“We worked well with the team yesterday though and made some changes to the bike’s setup that felt a little better. We also tried something with the electronics to improve acceleration, but, unfortunately, we couldn’t really find what we needed in that area.

“My pace was good in both races, but it was very difficult to move forward. I found myself battling with riders who were actually slower than me, but each time I overtook them, they would get past me again, which made it really hard to progress.

“This was our Sunday – frustrating, yes, but at the same time I know the team is giving everything and I also did my best.

“In the end, we did a good job as a team, so I have no regrets.”

Vierge at least has hope that the final two rounds, in Estoril and Jerez, will suit the Honda better than Aragon.

“We just need to keep working for the final two rounds, and I believe both tracks will suit us better,” he said.

“We’ll do our best to finish the season in the best possible way.”