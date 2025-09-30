Iker Lecuona reveals WorldSBK comeback plan as Honda exit looms

Iker Lecuona has revealed his intention to return to racing before the end of the season following his double arm fracture sustained at the Hungarian Round.

Lecuona was the rider who came off worst in the multi-rider crash at turn two on the first lap at Balaton in World Superbike’s first race there back in July.

The Spanish rider has been out of action since, replaced at the Honda HRC team by Sergio Garcia in France, then by BSB regular Tommy Bridewell at the most recent round in Aragon.

Lecuona was in attendance at MotorLand, and explained that he hopes to be back for the final two rounds of the season.

“The target is to be in Estoril, honestly,” Iker Lecuona told WorldSBK.com on Saturday at the Aragon Round.

“The last two weeks I worked a lot on the rotation, on the power in the arm, and I feel a good step, honestly.

“But Monday of the Estoril race week I have the last check and on that moment the doctors say ‘You can go, you can try,’ or ‘You need to wait’.

“My target is to arrive to Estoril. If I can go, of course I want to ride, but I think more like a test – take the riding, take the feeling on the bike, don’t take any extra stress from the arm, and zero risk to make a crash.

“That’s the target. I need the ‘yes’ from the doctor.”

A return in 2025 would allow Lecuona to ride the last races of his Honda contract before moving to the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team in 2026.

While the Spaniard is understandably excited for what awaits him after the middle of October when the 2025 season ends in Jerez, he assures that his current focus is on finishing well with Honda.

“Of course, I’m happy,” he said. “Right now, Ducati is one of the best bikes on the grid and of course I have a good chance.

“But the target and the focus is on the recovery, is to finish with Honda in the best way possible.

“I know I cannot fight for the podium in the last two races because I’m not ready to do it, but if I arrive to the Estoril and Jerez races with Honda, I’m really happy to finish with them.

“Then I put the focus in Ducati, but I want to finish in the right way with Honda.”

Having arrived in World Superbike with Honda in 2022, Lecuona is grateful for the opportunities he’s had with the brand, which have included MotoGP races and a victory at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

“At the end, Honda brought me so many chances to learn, to increase my performance,” he said.

“I did seven races in MotoGP, I did one time Suzuka 8 Hours and we won. This year just bad luck I want to say because I had the chance again that Honda gave me the chance to jump two times on the MotoGP, to do it again the 8 Hours.

“So they believed a lot in me, I appreciate a lot their effort to do it, so for that reason I want to finish in the best way possible.

“I have a lot of experience during these four years [in WorldSBK], a few podiums, one pole, but the most important for me is the way I changed my job, my mentality inside the box, my mentality at home.

“So I appreciate a lot for me that help and for sure next year will be a good chance.”