Tommy Bridewell “proud” of Aragon WorldSBK performance: “A fantastic experience”

The Aragon WorldSBK was the first race weekend on the official Honda HRC team for Tommy Bridewell who declared himself “proud” afterwards.

Filling in for the injured Iker Lecuona, Bridewell’s debut for the factory Honda World Superbike team saw him in the top-20 in all three races, albeit with 18-19-19 results across the weekend.

But the British rider explained that the satisfaction he felt with the work he did on the weekend was not tied to the classification.

“What a fantastic experience for me to be able to represent the official factory Honda HRC team in WorldSBK,” Bridewell said after Race 2 in Aragon.

“It’s a real privilege and, as I said before, this weekend was all about learning and understanding the bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We improved with every race – both the feeling and the lap times – and made a big step forward.

“There were still some points where I struggled a bit with sensation and feedback, but overall we avoided mistakes and gathered a lot of valuable data with different components on the bike.

“I’m really proud to have contributed to that.

“My role is to generate information, and a full race weekend really pushes you to do that.

“We now have three good, long races of feedback, which is crucial for all the technicians both in Japan and Europe.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to take the positives from this weekend, keep improving the bike, and move forward from here.”

Bridewell returns to his regular role in BSB this weekend (3–5 October) at the penultimate round of the 2025 season at Oulton Park. He will be alongside Dean Harrison who will replace Andrew Irwin, who has been ruled out of the end of the season following his crash at Donington at the beginning of September.