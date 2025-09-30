Dorna clarifies future plans for Moto2/Moto3 amid visibility concerns

Dorna Sports chief Carlos Ezpeleta has stressed Moto2 and Moto3 remain “intrinsic” to the future of MotoGP, amid reports of the lower classes having their visibility diminished.

In recent weeks, reports have begun to surface of a change in approach from MotoGP over how it positions Moto2 and Moto3 in the wider paddock eco system.

This includes a shift to remove Moto2 and Moto3 from pitlane at race weekends to give more space to MotoGP, as well as more emphasis being placed on premier class world titles during broadcasts.

Other rumours have also come out suggesting Moto3 could only race in Europe going forward, though Carlos Ezpeleta has shot this down as “completely unfounded”.

Speaking on the Dorna world feed during the Japanese Grand Prix, the company’s chief sporting officer said: “I think that everybody knows how important Moto2 and Moto3 are for the world championship.

“I think it’s probably fair to repeat it more often lately, because there seems to be a huge amount of rumours - some of which have impressed even me!

“Like not racing at every event or racing on Saturdays. Completely unfounded, I would say.

“We repeat behind closed doors but to the public what an asset they are to the championship to have the stars of the future pointed out to the fans so quickly and introduced to the fans so quickly.

“Moto2 and Moto3 are and will continue to be an intrinsic part of the championship.”

On how lower category world titles are acknowledged against MotoGP championships, Ezpeleta says these will always stand in the record books but admits the nature of these categories has changed.

“World championships are world championships, and all the ones that have been granted will continue counting for sure,” he added.

“It’s just how you work around the wordings and the specifics.

“Clearly, there’s been a change in tendency because of how the championship has evolved into what it is now, which is bigger than it’s ever been and more important globally.

“And right now it’s clear that all the riders in Moto3 their ultimate target is to get to MotoGP, and the same for Moto2.

“Before you would have riders who were successful in a certain class but they would not move into the bigger capacity classes.

“But that’s not the reality now and it’s truly hard to point to a year where that stopped.”