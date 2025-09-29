Luca Marini explains Japan MotoGP problem that denied his bold predictions

Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini says an issue with his bike’s clutch forced him to retire at the end of the third lap of last Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The Japanese factory enjoyed one of its best weekends of the year on home soil, with Joan Mir putting his RC213V second on the grid and converting that to two top four finishes.

The latter was a return to the podium for the first time since 2021 for the one-time MotoGP world champion, who finished third in Sunday’s 24-lap race behind Ducati duo Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

Luca Marini qualified seventh on the grid and finished there in the sprint, though was confident he could have been a podium contender in the grand prix.

But a clutch issue from the beginning dropped him to the back of the pack and forced him to retire after just three laps.

“There was something with the clutch that we still need to analyse closely,” he said on Sunday.

“There was a problem right at the start. But you have to look at the positives of this weekend.

“It was three very good days, I was strong, and without this problem I would definitely have been able to fight with Joan.”

Mir’s third place marked the first podium for the factory Honda squad since Marc Marquez at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

“It’s a great day for Honda, Joan was able to show the potential of the bike and it’s a big boost for everyone who is involved in this project,” Marini added.

“With this result for him and this result for me, the best thing we can do is go straight to Mandalika and get back to work immediately.

“I am really looking forward to the rest of the year and continuing what we have shown.”

Third for Honda at Motegi adds to its two other podium appearances in 2025, following Johann Zarco’s win at the French Grand Prix and runner-up spot at the British Grand Prix for LCR.

With five rounds remaining this season, it has a 40-point advantage over Yamaha in the constructors’ table and a 40 points deficit to third-placed KTM.