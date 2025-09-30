Jorge Martin has undergone surgery on the displaced right collarbone fracture sustained at the start of Saturday’s Japanese MotoGP Sprint race.

The reigning champion suffered his fourth set of injuries this year when he made what team boss Massimo Rivola called a ‘serious misjudgement’ under braking for Turn 1, and was thrown into the side of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

“On Sunday, Jorge returned to Spain to undergo surgery for the reduction and fixation of the fracture, which was carried out on Tuesday morning at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus by the medical team led by Dr Xavier Mir,” read an Aprilia statement.

“Recovery time will be assessed in the coming days depending on his progression following the surgery. As permitted by the regulations, Martín will not be replaced for the Indonesian GP.”

Given his extensive injuries this season, and lowly championship position, there are doubts that Martin will return for the following pair of back-to-back flyaway rounds at Phillip Island and Sepang.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

If he does miss more than one event, Aprilia would be expected to field a replacement. Test rider Lorenzo Savadori previously filled in for the Spaniard when he missed ten of the opening eleven rounds, in between injuries of his own.

Whenever Martin does return, he is likely to face a penalty for causing the accident, although the FIM Stewards have deferred the hearing until they can speak with Martin.