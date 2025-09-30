Valentino Rossi joined the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team in Jakarta today to unveil a special livery for this weekend's Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The livery, designed by Aldo Drudi's Drudi Performance, blends the usual VR46 race colours with some Indonesian cultural heritage.

Rossi's fluo yellow trademark has been combined with the red and white of the Indonesian flag, representing state-backed oil company Pertamina, for their "second home race".

Meanwhile, the batik design on the Ducati Desmosedici's body is inspired by the Lombok Batik, which also decorates the run-off areas of the Mandalika Circuit.

"The support of the Indonesian audience is amazing and gives additional spirit for us. This livery is our way of expressing gratitude and celebrating togetherness with Indonesian fans," said seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, owner of the VR46 team, in Jakarta.

Team director Alessio "Uccio" Salucci added, "We are proud to bring Indonesian identity back to the MotoGP track. Mandalika feels like a second home for us, and through this livery we want to strengthen the bond with Pertamina Lubricants and all fans in Indonesia."

VR46 Racing Team, Indonesian GP Special Livery unveiling

At the previous Indonesian GP, former rider Marco Bezzecchi finished fourth in Sprint and fifth in the Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi's 2025 replacement, Franco Morbidelli, then riding for Pramac, was one place behind the VR46 bike in the Sprint and ahead in the GP. Current team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio finished ninth in the Saturday race, before an accident in the Grand Prix.

Morbidelli and Diggia return to Indonesia having both stood on the podium this season, and are fighting over fifth in the world championship with KTM's Pedro Acosta.

