Valentino Rossi names his best MotoGP rivals… but omits one big name

Valentino Rossi’s list of his best MotoGP rivals excludes Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has named who he considers the biggest rivals of his career during an event in Indonesia, but excluded Marc Marquez from his list.

Last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix saw Marc Marquez equal Valentino Rossi’s career record of seven MotoGP world titles and nine championships overall.

In the aftermath of Marquez’s 2025 championship, many comparisons have been drawn between the careers of the Spaniard and Rossi, who bitterly fell out during the 2015 season.

Over the course of Rossi’s career, he engaged in many on-track battles with Marquez, though their relationship collapsed towards the end of the 2015 campaign when the former accused the latter of conspiring to sabotage his championship hopes.

Rossi’s racing career featured a number of major rivals, but Marquez was not one he cared to name during an event in Indonesia where is VR46 team launched its special livery for this weekend’s round at Mandalika.

“I had a lot of great rivals in my career and I think it’s between [Casey] Stoner and [Jorge] Lorenzo and [Max] Biaggi and [Dani] Pedrosa,” he said.

“It’s difficult to say the bigger one.

“Maybe Lorenzo because we were in the same team and we were team-mates for a long time. So, it was not just a rivalry - it was like a love story.”

Read more: Why Marc Marquez 'closing the circle' has ended MotoGP's GOAT debate

Rossi and double world champion Stoner’s relationship has improved massively in recent times, with the Australian making several visits to the VR46 Ranch over the last year.

During the Misano weekend Stoner was also seen offering advice to Rossi’s Academy riders, in particular Pecco Bagnaia.

After winning the title last weekend, Marquez told Spanish media that it was an honour to have joined Rossi and Giacomo Agostini as the only riders ever to win seven world titles.

Earlier this year, when asked to name his dream grid, Marquez did pick Rossi as one of the riders he’d like to face.

Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021 to pursue a career in car racing, with the Italian now competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s LMGT3 class in a WRT-run BMW.

He was fourth at the recent Fuji 6 Hours round of the WEC.

Valentino Rossi names his best MotoGP rivals… but omits one big name
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Valentino Rossi names his best MotoGP rivals… but omits one big name
Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 MotoGP title win ‘extra boost’ for Marc Marquez to score first Indonesian GP win
5m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
IndyCar News
Mick Schumacher still ‘loves’ single-seaters as first IndyCar test looms
55m ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Step between Moto3 and Moto2 ‘too big’, as Dorna teases ‘exciting announcement’
1h ago
2025 Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix
WSBK News
Bradley Ray hoping for Oulton Park rebound after “mixed” Assen BSB
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s “biggest problem” at Ferrari identified by Guenther Steiner
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli insists his 2026 Ducati MotoGP package “not fixed yet”
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
BSB News
BSB introduces pre-qualifying tweak to practice for final 2025 rounds
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, Nitrous Competition Yamaha, 2025 Assen BSB
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton pays touching tribute to “amazing friend” who cared for Roscoe
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo banking on ‘different tyre’ for ‘fun’ Mandalika MotoGP races
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi names his best MotoGP rivals… but omits one big name
5h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP