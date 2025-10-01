Fabio Quartararo banking on ‘different tyre’ for ‘fun’ Mandalika MotoGP races

Fabio Quartararo believes the different construction Michelin rear tyre used at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix will create some “fun races” for Yamaha.

The 2021 world champion was less than impressed with his and the M1’s showing last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix, as a lack of rear grip left him 21.160s from the lead in eighth.

For this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, Michelin will bring the stiffer rear carcass tyre it uses at circuits with especially harsh demands on its rubber.

Since 2022, when the event joined the calendar, Fabio Quartararo has managed a second-place finish and a third as recently as 2023, while last year he was a solid seventh.

Following a Yamaha event in Taiwan, Quartararo said this of the coming weekend: “I had a great time in Taiwan, and I feel ready to go back to work.

“I think Indonesia could be a good track for us. Last weekend in Motegi, we had a lack of grip, so it was difficult to fight.

“Let's see what it will be like in Mandalika, where we will be riding with a different tyre.

“I think Indonesia could be a track where we could get some positive results.

“I don't really like talking big talk before a GP weekend, but I think we can make a good qualifying and good races here.

“I'm not sure about the possible results, but if I had to choose a track where we can have some fun races, it's this one.”

Yamaha’s ongoing disappointing form comes as Japanese rival Honda once again breached the podium at Motegi.

Joan Mir put his factory RC213V second on the grid and was third in the grand prix, adding to HRC’s win at Le Mans and runner-up spot at Silverstone.

Yamaha’s only grand prix podium remains a second place from Quartararo at the Spanish Grand Prix - though he has had two sprint rostrums since.

The Japanese brand remains last in the manufacturers’ standings, 40 points down on Honda five rounds to go.