Indonesian MotoGP “like a home race” for Franco Morbidelli

The Indonesian MotoGP presents “extra pressure” for the VR46 Ducati team, Franco Morbidelli says, after a week of promotional activations with the team’s title sponsor: Pertamina.

Morbidelli joined the VR46 squad for the first time this season, so it is his first experience of the Indonesian race as part of the team that has been backed by the state-owned oil giant Pertamina since the beginning of 2024.

After Italian races in Mugello and Misano, Mandalika, too, feels like a “home GP”, the Brazilian-Italian says.

“Definitely it feels like a home GP this Mandalika GP,” Franco Morbidelli told the pre-event press conference in Mandalika.

“We’ve been to Jakarta. We arrived yesterday from there.

“We spoke with a lot of people from Pertamina and a lot of meetings and PR with the Indonesian crowd and you could sense that there’s a lot of passion for our team and a lot of hype on the results.

“So, we have extra pressure on this weekend. Me and Diggia [Fabio Di Giannantonio] will try to do the best, we will try to bring the yellow Ducatis – that are going to be a little bit different on Sunday – as ahead as possible.”

Looking to step on the podium

Morbidelli’s 2025 season so far has seen him in the top-six on 16 occasions in Sprints and grands prix combined.

But the Italian only five podiums from the 17 rounds so far, a number he would like to increase in the remaining races.

“It’s been a solid season where we’ve finished in the top-five, top-six most of the time,” the VR46 Racing Team rider said.

“At the same time, we didn’t finish on the top-three most of the time – that’s our final aim, seeing the speed and the consistency we are able to have when we do our work in our way.

“It’s great, it’s been anyway a great starting season with the team because anyway it is the first season together, but we are striving for more.”

Indonesia saw Morbidelli in the MotoGP podium battle last year, losing out to Francesco Bagnaia in only the final laps and having to settle for fourth. It’s a result that leaves Morbidelli hopeful of his potential for this year’s edition of the Mandalika race.

“We know every year is a different story,” he said. “But definitely last year Mandalika was one of the best GPs for me, I had an incredible speed.

“I made a mistake in qualifying, I crashed and I started ninth, but anyway we were able to fight for the podium in the main race which was impressive.

“Unfortunately, Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] was able to beat me in the last stages of the race.

“Let’s see what we can do this year. Definitely we arrive in a great rhythm, we are quick, we are consistently in the top-five.

“We want to step it up, definitely. Let’s see what we can do.”