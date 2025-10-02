Trackhouse brings back iconic livery for Indonesia MotoGP round

Trackhouse has brought back its Gulf livery for the Indonesian GP

Trackhouse Racing 2025 Indonesian GP livery
Trackhouse Racing 2025 Indonesian GP livery
© Gold and Goose

The Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP team will field its Gulf livery again at the Indonesian Grand Prix, following a fan vote on the design.

The American outfit teased in the pre-season that it would run different liveries across the campaign, having started the year with a plain scheme based on company colours.

For the first two rounds of the season in Thailand and Argentina, Trackhouse ran the iconic light blue and orange livery of sponsor Gulf.

In these colours, rookie Ai Ogura managed to secure a fifth-place finish in the season-opening Thai Grand Prix.

From America onwards, Trackhouse reverted to its original livery, though announced it would bring the Gulf colours back later in the season.

The fresh design - termed Passion - was voted on by fans out of a number of liveries, with this one winning out.

The new look will be run during the Indonesian Grand Prix and again at the Malaysian Grand Prix at the end of October.

The livery will only be seen on one Trackhouse Aprilia this weekend, with Raul Fernandez the team’s sole representative.

Trackhouse announced earlier on Thursday that Ai Ogura has withdrawn from the Mandalika event due to ongoing pain in his hand from a fast crash at the San Marino Grand Prix.

He was able to take part in the sprint at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, but pulled out of the main race.

Aprilia is at 50% of its usual roster this weekend in Indonesia after Jorge Martin of the factory team suffered a displaced fracture in his right shoulder in a crash in Japan.

The 2024 world champion was operated on in Spain on Tuesday, which was deemed a success.

MotoGP medical chief Dr. Angel Charte said on Thursday that the surgery was “complicated” due to the fragments of bone that needed to be pinned back in place.

No timeline on Martin’s recovery has been given.

This is his fourth major injury of the year, having missed most of this season due to various crashes inside the pre-season and opening rounds of the campaign.

In this article

Trackhouse brings back iconic livery for Indonesia MotoGP round
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

