Fabio Di Giannantonio fumes at MotoGP team-mate Franco Morbidelli's "stupid overtakes"

Fabio Di Giannantonio says “stupid overtakes” from his VR46 Ducati teammate Franco Morbidelli “ruined” his Indonesian MotoGP Sprint.

The two VR46 Racing teammates were classified seventh and eighth after the MotoGP Sprint, Morbidelli ahead of Di Giannantonio.

The latter, though, felt he could’ve done more without the interference of Morbidelli.

“Actually, I’m really happy about the step that we made from this morning, the bike was working really good,” Fabio Di Giannantonio said after the Sprint in Indonesia.

“I think we had the pace to be a little more in front in terms of position.

“Unfortunately, my teammate ruined again one of my races with stupid overtakes.”

Di Giannantonio said he hadn’t spoken with Morbidelli about the Sprint before he spoke to the media, but that the two would be made to talk with each other.

“For sure, we are teammates, so the team will make us speak, 100 per cent,” he said.

Although he felt he had more potential than the eighth place he took in the end (after a penalty for Luca Marini for breaching minimum front tyre pressure rules), Di Giannantonio was pleased with his Saturday in Mandalika overall.

“We have to be happy because at the end we had the potential to do a good job,” he said.

“So, for tomorrow also, my aim is to continue to improve and to be more in front.”

The Italian explained that he had been able to improve his feeling with a balance change compared to Friday.

“The balance of the bike has changed quite a lot,” he said.

“For sure, this track is a track where the grip level is really low. Actually, last year was not that bad but this year it seems that the grip level is worse, so less grip.

“So, we just changed the balance of the bike, to go in a direction where the grip is increasing on the rear.”

