Aprilia reveals next phase of Jorge Martin’s recovery from latest MotoGP injury

The 2024 world champion is out with a shoulder injury following the Japanese GP

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
The Aprilia MotoGP team has revealed the next phase of Jorge Martin’s recovery from a fourth major injury this year, which will sideline him until at least the end of the month.

The 2024 world champion’s title defence has been one of the most fraught in MotoGP history, with the Spaniard suffering an injury setback on the opening day of pre-season testing.

A further injury while training ruled him out of the opening three rounds, before a serious incident in his return at the Qatar Grand Prix led to a lengthy recovery period that wouldn’t end until the Czech Grand Prix prior to the summer break.

A clumsy Turn 1 smash with Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix sprint left Jorge Martin with a displaced fracture in his right shoulder.

He had surgery on it immediately after the Motegi round, which was deemed a success, though a recovery timeline is still to be determined.

Aprilia confirmed at the Indonesian Grand Prix that Martin would not be present at the upcoming Australian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

“Jorge tends to be quite fast in the way he thinks,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said.

“But we need to put the handbrake on. I like having riders who are so keen to race, but I think after this year we need to think twice and come back properly.”

On Monday morning, a brief statement from the team revealed the next phase of his recovery.

“We just want to inform you that Jorge Martin will spend the next few days at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, in Austria, to focus on his recovery,” the team said.

Aprilia was forced to run at 50% of its roster capacity last weekend at Mandalika, after Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura withdrew due to pain in his hand from a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi qualified on pole and won the sprint, but his victory hopes were dashed on the opening lap of the grand prix when he triggered a high-speed collision with new world champion Marc Marquez.

Marquez suffered a fractured collarbone on his right side in the smash, while Bezzecchi escaped without serious injury.

Social media backlash towards Bezzecchi prompted Marquez to call for calm on Sunday evening.

Bezzecchi is likely to face a penalty for this collision, but the stewards’ hearing was deferred due to the Italian needing to go to hospital after the crash.

Jorge Martin is also likely to face a penalty when he returns, with his stewards’ hearing in Japan also postponed due to his injury woes.

