Alex Rins on Mandalika MotoGP podium charge: ‘People stopped believing in me’

Alex Rins says his charge for the podium at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix was like “old time” with Suzuki, and admits “people around me stopped believing in me”.

The Yamaha rider was forced into using the soft rear tyre in Sunday’s 27-lap grand prix at Mandalika, as the M1 riders struggled to get performance out of the medium.

Alex Rins, who achieved his best qualifying since 2023 of fourth, ran as high as second at one stage of the grand prix and remained in that podium group until a severe drop on his soft rear led to him finishing in 10th.

Still, that represented his best result since he was 10th at the German Grand Prix (which was last that day due to high attrition) and just his second top 10 of the campaign.

“It was quite tough for me,” he said.

“I’m really happy, not because of the race but because of the weekend because it reminds me a little bit of the old times – with the Suzuki, enjoying.

“I was riding quite well, I was defending the position, I was overtaking. We did a great weekend.

“It was a shame. We knew before starting the race that with the soft [compound rear tyre] we were going to suffer.

“I hoped that the drop was coming early, but in the end it was only the last five laps.

“I gave my best, I tried to control the rear tyre, and until the last five laps I was there.”

Rins sends a message to his MotoGP doubters

Mandalika was a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult period for Rins, who badly broke his leg just weeks after winning on the LCR Honda in 2023.

A move to the factory Yamaha squad has so far failed to see him return to the form that won him five grands prix with Suzuki between 2017 and 2022.

Currently 107 points down on team-mate Fabio Quartararo in the standings, Rins’ future at the factory squad for 2026 (despite holding a contract) was a point of speculation this summer.

“I never stopped believing in me,” he said.

“There are some people around me that they stopped believing in me.”

Asked to elaborate, he added: “Questioning and things like that, but I never stopped believing that I was able to do it.

“Sure, it’s only one weekend, but now we go to Australia. Let’s see what happens there. I will try to give my best.”

Rins admits “it’s quite satisfying” to put in a showing that proves he is still competitive, but is keeping his feet on the ground.

“Kind of,” he replied when asked if it was nice to send this message to his doubters.

“It’s so tough when people is not trusting anymore in you and you are fighting and you are pushing.

“It’s quite satisfying. But as I said, it was only the weekend, let’s see how it continues.

“Let’s see how it goes in Phillip Island, we have really good memories there [from when I won in 2022].

"I’m quite happy. We are performing well. [Five laps to go] I was second, so I enjoyed it a lot.”