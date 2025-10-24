2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

KTM’s Pedro Acosta topped Practice at the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, securing himself a direct Q2 place for Saturday’s qualifying.

Despite two crashes on Friday for the 21-year-old, he was still able to lead the day with a 1m57.599s on his factory KTM in the afternoon session.

He is one of two KTM riders who have secured a direct entry to Saturday morning’s Q2 qualifying session.

Three Ducati riders will join him, though Pecco Bagnaia will not be one of them as it stands. Two Hondas and three Yamahas have also secured direct passage to Q2.

On Friday’s at MotoGP rounds, the top 10 at the end of Practice secure direct places in Q2. Two more places are on offer in Saturday’s Q1 qualifying session.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: All confirmed Q2 riders

Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 8 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: All confirmed Q1 riders

Pos Rider Nat Team 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 22 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) 23 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)

