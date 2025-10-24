2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
All the riders who have made it into Q2 for the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix
KTM’s Pedro Acosta topped Practice at the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, securing himself a direct Q2 place for Saturday’s qualifying.
Despite two crashes on Friday for the 21-year-old, he was still able to lead the day with a 1m57.599s on his factory KTM in the afternoon session.
He is one of two KTM riders who have secured a direct entry to Saturday morning’s Q2 qualifying session.
Three Ducati riders will join him, though Pecco Bagnaia will not be one of them as it stands. Two Hondas and three Yamahas have also secured direct passage to Q2.
On Friday’s at MotoGP rounds, the top 10 at the end of Practice secure direct places in Q2. Two more places are on offer in Saturday’s Q1 qualifying session.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: All confirmed Q2 riders
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|8
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: All confirmed Q1 riders
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|22
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|23
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)