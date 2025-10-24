2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

All the riders who have made it into Q2 for the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM’s Pedro Acosta topped Practice at the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, securing himself a direct Q2 place for Saturday’s qualifying.

Despite two crashes on Friday for the 21-year-old, he was still able to lead the day with a 1m57.599s on his factory KTM in the afternoon session.

He is one of two KTM riders who have secured a direct entry to Saturday morning’s Q2 qualifying session.

Three Ducati riders will join him, though Pecco Bagnaia will not be one of them as it stands. Two Hondas and three Yamahas have also secured direct passage to Q2.

On Friday’s at MotoGP rounds, the top 10 at the end of Practice secure direct places in Q2. Two more places are on offer in Saturday’s Q1 qualifying session.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: All confirmed Q2 riders

PosRiderNatTeam
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
8Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: All confirmed Q1 riders

PosRiderNatTeam
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
22Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)
23Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)

In this article

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
30m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects Helmut Marko’s ‘lost interest’ in F1 claim
35m ago
Verstappen is hunting down the McLaren pair
MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Pedro Acosta brushes off crash to top rain-hit Practice
47m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s warning to McLaren pair amid Max Verstappen fight
1h ago
Hamilton battled Verstappen for the 2021 world title
MotoGP News
Ducati dismiss Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio di Giannantonio MotoGP swap rumour
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Friday Practice reaction - LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez
Moto3 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025
F1 News
F1 ‘tapegate’: Norris jabs at Red Bull's “amusing sidequest” fail
2h ago
Lando Norris