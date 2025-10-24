2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Pedro Acosta brushes off crash to top rain-hit Practice

KTM’s Pedro Acosta led Practice for the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix despite an early second crash of the day, while Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi missed the Q2 cut.

The hour-long afternoon session was delayed by 35 minutes due to an oil spill from a support category earlier in the day.

When the session did get underway, the threat of rain was constant, with a brief shower in the final 15 minutes affecting proceedings.

The rain wouldn’t be heavy enough to stop lap time improvements in the closing moments, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta brushing off a crash at Turn 9 at the start of the session to lead the way with a 1m57.559s.

He headed LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, with Yamaha completing the top three courtesy of Pramac’s Jack Miller.

Ducati’s best rider was Fabio Di Giannantonio in sixth for the VR46 team, as Alex Marquez survived a late spill to end Practice ninth on the Gresini Ducati.

Pecco Bagnaia was the leading factory team Ducati rider in 12th, as he failed to secure a direct Q2 spot, with Aprilia’s form man Marco Bezzecchi only 15th.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, who topped FP1, led the way after the first 10 minutes of the session with a 1m58.279s.

This would stand as the benchmark until Johann Zarco fired in a 1m58.129s with just over 20 minutes remaining as spots of rain prompted some to fit fresh soft rubber.

That was instantly bettered by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo on a 1m58.113s.

The rain got heavier with 15 minutes remaining, but would eventually clear for the final stages of the session.

Acosta lit up the timing screens with a few minutes left on the clock to post a 1m57.559s, which would ultimately keep him top of the pile.

He was trailed by Zarco on a 1m57.578s, with Miller a further 0.262s adrift in third.

Joan Mir was fourth on the factory team Honda ahead of Quartararo, while Di Giannantonio led VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli in sixth.

Pol Espargaro was eighth on the Tech3 KTM as he continues to deputise for the injured Maverick Vinales, while Alex Marquez was ninth for Gresini despite a late crash with 20 minutes to go.

The final direct Q2 spot went to Yamaha’s Alex Rins, who crashed on his final lap.

Luca Marini was denied a Q2 place by just 0.062s for Honda, and will join Bagnaia, Aldeguer, Bezzecchi, and Australian Grand Prix winner Raul Fernandez in a tight Q1.

There was a late crash for Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez, who was 23rd and last on the V4 M1.

