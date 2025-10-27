Podcast: A textbook display, and a stark reminder at the Malaysian MotoGP

Alex Marquez took his third win of the 2025 MotoGP season at a Malaysian Grand Prix overshadowed by the horrific Moto3 crash on Sunday morning.

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez came into the Malaysian Grand Prix as hot favourite to fight for victory, having shown strong pace at the Sepang circuit in pre-season testing on the GP24.

His weekend got off to a complicated start, while the pressure of securing second in the standings on Saturday in the sprint meant he didn’t ride as freely as he would have liked.

But on Sunday, in the 20-lap grand prix, he grabbed the lead early and cruised to his third win of the season to celebrate his historic runner-up spot in the championship.

It was a reminder of his class in 2025 and further vindication for Ducati’s decision to give him a factory GP26 next season.

But the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend also offered a stark reminder of the safety of motorcycle racing.

A horrible collision between Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler on the sighting lap ahead of the Moto3 race left both in hospital.

Rueda has suffered a fractured wrist and a concussion, but suffered no serious injuries. Dettwiler has undergone several operations and is reported as “stable but critical”.

On the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, the team discuss the on-track events of the Malaysian Grand Prix, as well as what must be done next to avoid a repeat of the serious incident in the Moto3 class.

Download the Crash MotoGP Podcast here

“It’s a reminder that these riders are human beings, and that does sometimes get forgotten,” Senior Journalist Lewis Duncan said of the Moto3 incident. “They are athletes. People make excuses, [saying] they know what they are getting in for, they know the dangers. These are arguments I don’t agree with.

“Naturally, the riders were not best pleased that the Moto3 race went ahead, because a lot of these riders on the grid are kids of 16, 17, 18 years. That’s a lot of pressure for a young rider. Running the race wasn’t the best idea, for the sake of the riders. A 10-lap sprint race in Moto3, a dangerous class at the best of times, I think there will need to be some self-reflection from the championship about that decision…”

In this article

