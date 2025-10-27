Official: Jorge Martin will sit out upcoming Portugal MotoGP round

2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the Portuguese GP

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia has announced that 2024 MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will miss the upcoming Portuguese Grand Prix as he continues to recover from injury.

The Spaniard was sidelined after the Japanese Grand Prix with his fourth major injury setback of the year, after a Turn 1 collision at the start of the Motegi sprint that also involved Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Jorge Martin suffered a displaced fracture to his shoulder, which required surgery, and has kept him sidelined since.

While recovery has been progressing and Martin has been training again, a timeline for his return to action was not given by Aprilia.

However, it has now been confirmed that he will sit out the upcoming Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao next weekend to focus on his recovery.

Aprilia has not yet mentioned whether he will be taking part in the following week’s 2025 finale at the Valencia Grand Prix, nor the post-race test on the Tuesday afterwards.

He has been replaced by test rider Lorenzo Savadori in recent rounds, which is likely to continue into Portugal. Aprilia has yet to confirm this, though.

Martin suffered a pre-season-ending injury just 13 laps into testing at Sepang in February, before a training incident ruled him out of the opening three rounds.

When he returned at the Qatar Grand Prix, he crashed late on in the main race and was struck by VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

This left him with multiple injuries and meant he wouldn’t race again until the Czech Grand Prix prior to the summer break.

In the period between Qatar and Brno, the 2024 world champion engaged in a contract dispute with Aprilia to quit the marque a year early.

He tried to argue that a release clause in his contract could be activated due to a specific results threshold not having been met.

Aprilia argued against this and threatened to drag it through the courts, with Martin ultimately committing to his second year in 2026.

In total, Martin has completed just six of the 20 rounds run so far in 2025, achieving a best result of fourth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

He is not the only world champion confirmed as absent from the upcoming Portuguese Grand Prix.

Following a shoulder injury from a collision with Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix, Marc Marquez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season as he continues his recovery.

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez's injury issues.

MotoGP Editor Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

F1 Editor Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1's controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

F1 Journalist Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Journalist Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Journalist Jordan Moreland
Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.
Social Media Manager Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Indonesian Editor Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Journalist

