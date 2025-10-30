Fermin Aldeguer “going home to recuperate” after “hard hit”

Fermin Aldeguer’s Malaysian MotoGP weekend ended painfully after the Gresini Ducati rookie suffered a heavy fall from seventh place.

Aldeguer, who wrapped up the Rookie of the Year title despite losing a Sprint podium due to a post-race tyre pressure penalty, had been setting a podium pace from mid-distance but was caught out in the closing stages and “hit hard”.

The DNF, combined with a technical issue in Australia, meant that Aldeguer has scored just five points since his Mandalika victory.

“It wasn’t the best way to wrap up a weekend, where we were really strong and where we felt very competitive. We achieved a goal and in today’s race we learned a lot,” said Aldeguer.

The young Spaniard skipped some of his post-race media activities while recovering from the accident: “I hit hard during the crash, but we’re going back home to recuperate.”

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Podium plus Ducati riders

Despite the non-score, victory for team-mate Alex Marquez meant that Gresini added the 2025 Independent teams’ title to the riders’ runner-up achievement for Marquez and Rookie crown by Aldeguer.

“We had a great race and achieved the goal of becoming the best independent team from the top of the podium; now we’ll enjoy these last two races,” said Marquez.

While Alex is now out of reach by those behind - completing a title one-two behind brother Marc - and Gresini cannot be caught by VR46, Aldeguer heads into the final rounds holding eighth in the championship by just four points over Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.