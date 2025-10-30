Fermin Aldeguer “going home to recuperate” after “hard hit”

MotoGP Rookie of the Year Fermin Aldeguer suffered a bruising end to a strong Malaysian GP weekend.

Fermin Aldeguer, crash, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer, crash, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

Fermin Aldeguer’s Malaysian MotoGP weekend ended painfully after the Gresini Ducati rookie suffered a heavy fall from seventh place.

Aldeguer, who wrapped up the Rookie of the Year title despite losing a Sprint podium due to a post-race tyre pressure penalty, had been setting a podium pace from mid-distance but was caught out in the closing stages and “hit hard”.

The DNF, combined with a technical issue in Australia, meant that Aldeguer has scored just five points since his Mandalika victory.

“It wasn’t the best way to wrap up a weekend, where we were really strong and where we felt very competitive. We achieved a goal and in today’s race we learned a lot,” said Aldeguer.

The young Spaniard skipped some of his post-race media activities while recovering from the accident: “I hit hard during the crash, but we’re going back home to recuperate.”

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Podium plus Ducati riders
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Podium plus Ducati riders

Despite the non-score, victory for team-mate Alex Marquez meant that Gresini added the 2025 Independent teams’ title to the riders’ runner-up achievement for Marquez and Rookie crown by Aldeguer.

“We had a great race and achieved the goal of becoming the best independent team from the top of the podium; now we’ll enjoy these last two races,” said Marquez.

While Alex is now out of reach by those behind - completing a title one-two behind brother Marc - and Gresini cannot be caught by VR46, Aldeguer heads into the final rounds holding eighth in the championship by just four points over Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

