Johann Zarco “impressed” by Mir, “I need to open my mind”

Joan Mir’s form on Honda’s latest MotoGP package prompts Johann Zarco to rethink his approach.

Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Honda
Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Honda

Johann Zarco says he needs to “really open my mind” when it comes to base set-up and riding style if he’s to unlock the kind of speed shown by Joan Mir on Honda’s latest MotoGP updates.

The LCR Honda rider revealed he had reverted to earlier parts at Phillip Island in a bid to regain confidence with the RC213V.

At Sepang, Zarco experimented with different engine specs early in the weekend before switching back to the new engine configuration for the races, scoring points in both for the first time since Austria.

However, the Frenchman could only manage 12th place in Sunday’s grand prix, while Mir - who crashed out of the podium fight in Saturday’s Sprint - celebrated his second Honda podium in four rounds.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP lap times: Podium riders plus Hondas
2025 Malaysian MotoGP lap times: Podium riders plus Hondas

“The situation in Honda is clearly much better than one year ago,” Zarco said.

“The podium of Mir proves that the bike can be in the top five.

“Yesterday he was feeling also pretty good… and today he confirmed that he was fast again.

“I was behind him, and he was very impressive. He has his own riding style and with all this new package, he's feeling very good.

“So, I need to find a solution for this new package.

Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

“I could not work a long time on it yet. And my setup base on this new package, we tried for a few races to make it work, and it seems it doesn't work.

“So I need to really open my mind to another way of setting the bike and maybe to re-adapt the riding style to use the performance of this new bike, because the performance is there.”

Mir’s HRC team-mate Luca Marini, also using the new Honda package, spent much of the grand prix bottled up behind Zarco, before breaking through to claim eighth place.

Zarco will take a slim six-point lead over the Italian, for eleventh and top Honda honours in the world championship standings, into the final two rounds.

Mir is currently 15th, on 93 points compared to 134 for Le Mans winner Zarco.

Johann Zarco: “I need to open my mind” after Mir’s Honda MotoGP podium
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia’s Sprint ride-height “scare”: “But then I looked at the times”
10m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea undergoes knee surgery after WorldSBK retirement
43m ago
Jonathan Rea after post-season knee surgery. Credit: Instagram/Jonathan Rea.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura "more in line with the other riders” in Malaysian MotoGP
1h ago
Ai Ogura, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull drop latest Yuki Tsunoda verdict after postponing 2026 decision
1h ago
Tsunoda faces an anxious wait to learn about his F1 future
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco “impressed” by Mir, “I need to open my mind”
2h ago
Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Honda

More News

MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer “going home to recuperate” after “hard hit”
3h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, crash, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Oliver Bearman “should be in” next available Ferrari F1 seat
4h ago
Bearman is ready for a Ferrari seat, according to Brundle
Moto3 News
Paolo Simoncelli reveals Noah Dettwiler plans affected by Malaysia Moto3 crash
4h ago
Noah Dettwiler, Stefano Nepa, 2025 Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Racing among ‘low-hanging fruit’ as Bajaj prepares KTM overhaul
4h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Martin Brundle names new favourite in 2025 F1 title race
4h ago
Verstappen congratulates Norris after his victory