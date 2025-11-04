Marc Marquez “jeopardised” his MotoGP career if he didn’t end 2025 season early

MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte believes Marc Marquez “jeopardised” his racing career if he didn’t end his 2025 season early due to a shoulder injury.

The seven-time world champion suffered a complicated right shoulder injury when he was taken out in a lap one collision with Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez originally was assessed by doctors in Madrid as not needing surgery, though this was revised a week later.

While the surgery was successful, the Ducati rider will miss the remainder of the 2025 season to continue his recovery.

It is thought he will not be fully fit again until pre-season testing begins in February.

Marquez suffered no additional damage to the right humerus he badly injured in 2020.

However, because of the pre-existing arm injury, Dr Charte believes Marquez cannot attempt to come back until he is fully fit.

“Marquez did what he had to do,” he told Spain’s AS.

“It’s a serious injury because the arm is really compromised after four operations. I think he will have to come back when he is 100%.

“From a psychological point of view, he is perfectly fine because he has done his duty.

“In his case, coming back earlier would have been taking a big risk for nothing and it wasn’t worth it.

“He would have jeopardised his career by coming back early.”

Marquez’s shoulder injury came just a week after he celebrated his seventh MotoGP world title and his first in six years at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He will be replaced at the final two rounds of the campaign in Portugal and Valencia by Ducati World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega.

In Australia and Malaysia, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro stood in for the injured Marquez.

