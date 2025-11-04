Marc Marquez “jeopardised” his MotoGP career if he didn’t end 2025 season early

MotoGP doctor discusses Marc Marquez’s recent shoulder injury

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte believes Marc Marquez “jeopardised” his racing career if he didn’t end his 2025 season early due to a shoulder injury.

The seven-time world champion suffered a complicated right shoulder injury when he was taken out in a lap one collision with Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez originally was assessed by doctors in Madrid as not needing surgery, though this was revised a week later.

While the surgery was successful, the Ducati rider will miss the remainder of the 2025 season to continue his recovery.

It is thought he will not be fully fit again until pre-season testing begins in February.

Marquez suffered no additional damage to the right humerus he badly injured in 2020.

However, because of the pre-existing arm injury, Dr Charte believes Marquez cannot attempt to come back until he is fully fit.

“Marquez did what he had to do,” he told Spain’s AS.

“It’s a serious injury because the arm is really compromised after four operations. I think he will have to come back when he is 100%.

“From a psychological point of view, he is perfectly fine because he has done his duty.

“In his case, coming back earlier would have been taking a big risk for nothing and it wasn’t worth it.

“He would have jeopardised his career by coming back early.”

Marquez’s shoulder injury came just a week after he celebrated his seventh MotoGP world title and his first in six years at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He will be replaced at the final two rounds of the campaign in Portugal and Valencia by Ducati World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega.

In Australia and Malaysia, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro stood in for the injured Marquez.

In this article

Marc Marquez “jeopardised” his MotoGP career if he didn’t end 2025 season early
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest
23m ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP
36m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
New BSB team aiming for three 2026 WorldSBK wildcards
1h ago
Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
MotoGP News
Portugal MotoGP round beginning of the end for one legendary team owner
1h ago
Herve Poncharal, Tech3 KTM, MotoGP 2025
MotoGP News
Joan Mir “hungry” for more MotoGP podiums after Asian success
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “jeopardised” his MotoGP career if he didn’t end 2025 season early
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles in F1 2025 branded “horrible to watch”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
Could the new Kawasaki ZX-10RR transform Garrett Gerloff’s WorldSBK fortunes?
3h ago
Garrett Gerloff on 2026 Kawasaki ZX-10RR. Credit: Kawasaki.
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull race suits raise over £80k for charity
3h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams announce bold new name and logo for 2026 F1 rebrand
3h ago
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz