Official: Nicolo Bulega gets “dream” MotoGP debut in place of Marc Marquez

Ducati has officially confirmed that World Superbike title runner-up Nicolo Bulega will make his MotoGP debut at the final two rounds of the season in Portimao and Valencia.

Bulega takes over from Ducati test rider Michele Pirro as new world champion Marc Marquez’s injury replacement, alongside Francesco Bagnaia, at the factory team.

The decision comes after Bulega tested the Desmosedici in private at Jerez this week.

"It'll be a big gamble"

"I'm very happy to be able to end a season like this one with a last-minute surprise," said Bulega.

"Making the MotoGP debut is the dream of any kid who aspires to become a rider. Plus, being able to ride the World Champion bike for the final two races of the 2025 makes everything even more exciting.

"It'll be a big gamble; I have no expectations. I'll take this experience calmly, especially because, so far, I've only been able to test the Desmosedici GP at Jerez.

"That said, I'm certainly motivated to do well and give my all.

"Thanks to Ducati and Ducati Corse for their trust, to Claudio, Gigi, Mauro, Davide, Stefano, and Serafino for making me feel their full support and to Team Aruba.it Racing, with whom we finished a season as protagonists".

Nicolo Bulega tests Ducati Desmosedici at Jerez

"We believed in him, and he repaid us"

Initially part of the VR46 Academy, Bulega spent six seasons in the Moto3 and Moto2 grand prix classes before switching to World Supersport, where he won the 2023 crown for Ducati.

The Italian then won on his WorldSBK race debut at the start of 2024, and has finished title runner-up to BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu for the past two years.

Razgatlioglu is moving to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha next season, when Bulega will take on Desmosedici development duties alongside his WorldSBK commitments.

“Nicolò has been part of the Ducati Corse family since 2022, when we wanted him to ride the Supersport bike," said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

"We believed in him, and he repaid us with two seasons as an absolute protagonist in Superbike, where he came close to the title and became our reference point as a rider.

"Furthermore, for next year we announced his commitment, together with Michele Pirro, in developing the Desmosedici GP with new [Pirelli] tyres, and the opportunity to race in the final two GPs is the best way to begin working in this new role as a test rider.

"It will certainly be demanding, but I hope he'll be able to enjoy this experience: for a young rider, making the debut in the top category of our sport is a great satisfaction”.

Marquez, who suffered right shoulder injuries when he was taken out by Marco Bezzecchi in Mandalika, is not expected to be back on a MotoGP bike until February's Sepang test.