Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP

Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia has hit back at Dorna’s decision to release a documentary about the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix, claiming it “distorted” the "roles" of some involved.

Saturday at this year’s Malaysian Grand Prix marked the 10th anniversary of the infamous Sepang clash between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

The incident between the pair came as a result of Rossi’s claims that Marquez was trying to sabotage his championship hopes, after what he felt was suspicious tactics at the previous Australian Grand Prix.

The fallout from this event has continued to hang over MotoGP, with the 10th anniversary of it thrusting it back into the spotlight.

MotoGP’s official website issued a documentary about that race, where it spoke to several riders involved and replayed footage from the grand prix.

But Pecco Bagnaia, who caught flak on social media for his reaction in the Yamaha garage to the clash between Rossi and Marquez at the time, feels the documentary was in poor taste.

He was also critical of the decision to release it on 23 October, which was the anniversary of Marco Simoncelli’s death at Sepang in 2011.

“In my opinion, in many things riders have a sensitivity that those making certain decisions simply do not apply,” he said at Sepang, having also been unhappy with MotoGP’s decision to continue racing in the wake of the horror Moto3 crash between Noah Dettwiler and Jose Antonio Rueda.

“Even the idea of releasing the documentary, if you can call it that, on 2015, in my opinion, was not very good.

“Roles were painted a little bit distorted. I don’t want to get into that, but it wasn’t appropriate.

“Especially doing it on a day like Thursday, the anniversary of Sic [Marco Simoncelli’s death].”

Bagnaia added that he was asked about participating in the documentary, but declined to as he didn’t feel it was right to comment on the incident.

While a protege of Rossi’s, Bagnaia is also team-mate to Marquez at the factory Ducati squad and has actively defended the Spaniard at times when he has been booed by partisan Italian crowds.

“I was asked about it at the beginning of the year, and I said it wasn’t appropriate to talk about it.

“They threw in [Andrea] Dovizioso, who said he didn’t remember anything. Even [Ayumu] Sasaki, who couldn’t do anything about it, poor guy.”

The documentary from MotoGP was also notable for not featuring Rossi or Marquez for comment.