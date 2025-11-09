Raul Fernandez details MotoGP return plan after Portugal crash

Raul Fernandez has revealed his return target after missing the Portuguese MotoGP.

Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Raul Fernandez has detailed his return plan after being forced to miss the Portuguese MotoGP.

Fernandez was forced out of the Portimao MotoGP race after a crash in Practice on Friday afternoon.

The Spaniard went down at turn one in a crash he described afterwards as “one of the biggest crashes I ever experienced”.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider, who won the Australian Grand Prix in October, suffered a shoulder dislocation in the crash, and withdrew from the weekend on Saturday morning after riding in FP2 before qualifying.

He said on Sunday in Portugal that he is aiming to be back on-track at the Valencian MotoGP next weekend (14–16 November), with a particular focus on the post-race Valencia test on 18 November.

“Now I feel much better,” Raul Fernandez told the MotoGP world feed broadcast on the grid at Portimao ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

“But it’s true that on Friday I had a very big crash and I felt super-bad with the shoulder because I had a [disclocation] on the shoulder.

“It means that the recovery is minimum three or four days. 

“Maybe to think to race here was possible, with a lot of pain, but we were thinking more on Valencia to try to be there to make the test on Tuesday that will be very important. 

“At the end, we were thinking about Valencia and about the Valencia test.”

Fernandez’s teammate, Ai Ogura, scored a top-10 finish in Portugal, finishing seventh after passing Johann Zarco late on.

Raul Fernandez details MotoGP return plan after Portugal crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris claps back at F1 critics ‘who talked c***’ about him
16m ago
Norris has taken control of the world championship
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
26m ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Norris wins as penalised Piastri fifth
36m ago
Norris celebrates his seventh win of 2025
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fumes over penalty before Sao Paulo GP DNF: “These guys are a joke”
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega impresses with late-race pace on MotoGP debut: “I was able to be quick”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Joan Mir insists “painful” Portugal MotoGP issue not related to sprint DNF
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri hit with penalty for causing Turn 1 chaos at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
1h ago
Turn 1 chaos
MotoGP Feature
KTM rider’s Toprak Razgatlioglu-esque excellence shown in Portugal MotoGP rider ratings
2h ago
Pedro Acosta chases Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Felipe Massa updates Martin Brundle on £64m F1 2008 title court case
2h ago
Massa has begun legal action against F1 and the FIA
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: Crashing out of fourth in Portugal MotoGP “better” than from last
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP