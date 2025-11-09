Marco Bezzecchi reveals how Portugal MotoGP win was helped by studying rival

Marco Bezzecchi explains how studying Alex Marquez in the Portuguese MotoGP Sprint helped him win the grand prix.

Marco Bezzecchi leads Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Victory in the Portuguese MotoGP came after defeat in the Sprint for Marco Bezzecchi, who explained that the way he finished third on Saturday was useful to improve on Sunday.

Bezzecchi led at the start in the Sprint, but dropped behind Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez in quick succession, admitting after that he understood “immediately that Marquez was “the strongest one” of the podium contenders over 12 laps.

Sunday was much different, though, the Italian again leading at the start, but this time maintaining a gap of around half-a-second over Marquez in the early laps, an advantage that would eventually grow to over four seconds, before reducing the three in the final laps as Bezzecchi backed off and Marquez picked up the pace to fend off a late-charging Acosta.

Speaking after the grand prix, Bezzecchi explained that he had been able to study Marquez’s approach in the final sector of the Portimao lap – where the Gresini rider had been clearly the strongest rider all weekend – to make improvements in that part of the track.

“Let’s say that for sure I had the possibility to see Alex [Marquez] many laps yesterday and my lines were not the best ones,” Marco Bezzecchi told the press conference regarding his sector four improvements for Sunday.

“But for sure also the guys they did something to help me, to be less aggressive on the bike, to try to let the bike go a little bit more. 

“Anyway, I had good confidence on the front, making this modification, then everything started to be a little bit better.

“So, I think it’s a mix between these things.”

“Not yet at the level” of Marquez brothers

Bezzecchi’s win was, as Raul Fernandez’s in Australia, a confirmation of Aprilia’s improvements over the course of the season which have been especially evident since the summer.

The Aprilia Racing rider says that the factory has worked well this year but does not feel that they are yet “at the level” of Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, who have secured first and second in the championship, respectively, in 2025.

“Let’s say that we were able, day-by-day, to improve,” Bezzecchi said.

“Of course, I always believed in the project and I always have been confident with my bike.

“The engineers and the whole factory in Noale work super-good always, and it’s true that at the beginning we struggled a bit, but then we were able to improve. 

“For sure, now we are not yet at the level of Marc [Marquez], of Alex [Marquez]. We can fight, I think, with Pedro [Acosta], of course, that has been also super-good in the second part of the season.

“But we must work again, we must continue improving and hopefully we can reach their level soon.”

