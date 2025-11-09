Pecco Bagnaia: Crashing out of fourth in Portugal MotoGP “better” than from last

Pecco Bagnaia explains his crash out of fourth at the Portugal MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia says it is “better” to crash while pushing in fourth than from further down, as in recent races, following his early exit from the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati star suffered a disappointing weekend at Portimao, as he slumped to eighth in the sprint, before being quickly dropped out of the podium battle in Sunday’s grand prix.

While running in fourth, some three seconds from the podium, Pecco Bagnaia crashed on lap 11 of 25 to register his fourth successive grand prix DNF.

Bagnaia says the crash came as a result of him pushing to close the gap to third-placed Pedro Acosta, though he believes it was “a better weekend” overall in terms of his feeling on the GP25.

“I was pushing hard to secure the fourth position,” he said.

“It was a bit too soon to be comfortable, so I was pushing hard, trying to catch back Pedro.

“I knew it was tough because they were much faster than me.

“So, I was just trying to do the maximum, and I just crashed because I was pushing. It’s something that can happen.

“So, surely it was a better weekend. The result, more or less, is the same.

“We just need to be focused for the last race. And I really want to do a very good weekend there, having a good result.”

Asked if it was good to crash while pushing for a top result, he noted that it was “better” than his falls from outside of the top 10 in Australia and Indonesia: “Honestly, I wasn’t in the podium fight.

“But surely it’s better like this than in Phillip Island or Indonesia.

“So, we try to continue working like that. I think we are doing a good job, even if the speed is not there. But we just need to remain calm and work well.”

Bagnaia’s crash proved to be costly in the battle for third in the standings, as Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi won the grand prix.

Taking just two points from the Portimao weekend, Bagnaia is now 35 points behind Bezzecchi and only three ahead of Acosta.

Pecco Bagnaia: Crashing out of fourth in Portugal MotoGP “better” than from last
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
5m ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Norris wins as penalised Piastri fifth
15m ago
Norris celebrates his seventh win of 2025
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fumes over penalty before Sao Paulo GP DNF: “These guys are a joke”
51m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega impresses with late-race pace on MotoGP debut: “I was able to be quick”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir insists “painful” Portugal MotoGP issue not related to sprint DNF
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri hit with penalty for causing Turn 1 chaos at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
1h ago
Turn 1 chaos
MotoGP Feature
KTM rider’s Toprak Razgatlioglu-esque excellence shown in Portugal MotoGP rider ratings
1h ago
Pedro Acosta chases Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Felipe Massa updates Martin Brundle on £64m F1 2008 title court case
1h ago
Massa has begun legal action against F1 and the FIA
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: Crashing out of fourth in Portugal MotoGP “better” than from last
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 São Paulo GP - As it happened: Norris wins in Brazil, Verstappen podium, Piastri penalty
3h ago
Start of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix