Pedro Acosta on missing top three in 2025 MotoGP standings: ‘This is not our target’

Pedro Acosta’s hopes of finishing third in the 2025 MotoGP standings have officially ended, but he is unbothered by this, noting “our target is not P3 or P4”.

The factory KTM rider came into the Portuguese Grand Prix with a 31-point deficit to third-placed Marco Bezzecchi in the standings.

Though finishing second in the sprint and third in the grand prix, a dominant win for Aprilia’s Bezzecchi has put him out of reach of Pedro Acosta in third in the standings.

Bezzecchi is now 35 points clear of fourth-placed Pecco Bagnaia heading into the final round of the campaign.

Acosta still has a chance to secure fourth in the standings, as he trails Ducati’s Bagnaia by just three points.

But the KTM rider is indifferent about this possibility, noting that he is here to fight for more than this.

“Well, competitive weekend, that’s for sure,” he said on Sunday in Portugal.

“We tried our best, as always.

“We know that we’re still missing to get this victory, but we are doing a really good job.

“Let’s try to keep going. Every time we are closer to that victory. For this, let’s try to be calm and keep going.

“Well, our target is not P3 or P4.

“We just have to make good races. At the moment, since the summer break, we are doing proper races, not making mistakes. We have to keep going.”

Portugal marked the fifth round in succession that Acosta has made it to the podium in one of either a sprint or a grand prix, while he now has consecutive double rostrum weekends.

He has well exceeded his points haul from his rookie season, with Acosta currently on 285 compared to 215 with a round to go.

Regardless of whether Acosta finishes fifth or fourth in the standings, it will be his best championship result in MotoGP.

