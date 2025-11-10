Ducati MotoGP team manager Davide Tardozzi says it has “done everything we can” to make Pecco Bagnaia comfortable on the GP25.

As the 2025 season nears its conclusion, Pecco Bagnaia is facing the real prospect of finishing fifth in the championship after a difficult Portuguese Grand Prix.

The double world champion struggled to eighth in the sprint, and was instantly cast adrift of the podium battle in fourth in Sunday’s main race before crashing on lap 11 of 25.

Bagnaia is now 35 points behind third-placed Marco Bezzecchi and only three clear of Pedro Acosta ahead of this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix.

Ducati has been unable to replicate the feeling Bagnaia had on the bike at the Japanese Grand Prix in the rounds since, with Tardozzi noting that his rider has a “lack of trust” in the GP25.

While he defended Bagnaia’s speed, he admits Ducati has now done all it can to make the bike better for him.

“Bagnaia's speed was never in doubt; there's this lack of trust with the bike that's making things difficult for him,” he told Sky Italy.

“We’ve done everything we could to get him back to the same conditions as last year or the race against Japan.

“We believe we've done everything we can; if anything's still missing, we'll have to talk to each other and clarify why and how to reach a conclusion.”

Bagnaia struggles have caused tension within Ducati already this year, especially with team-mate Marc Marquez dominating for his seventh world title this season.

The Italian believes his feeling on the bike has been improving, but admitted on Sunday in Portugal that the Ducati is still the best machine on the grid and he is not taking advantage of that.

“I know what I can do and what the team can do,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we’re missing something, and we have to find a solution for the future.

“It’s quite difficult to understand, and the team is working on it. I think we did a good job this weekend, like in Sepang.

“We have to continue like this, but these aren’t the results we want. We want to fight for the victory.”

He added: “No, I think the best bike is still Ducati, in all aspects; reliability, rideability, aerodynamics.

“But this year I’m struggling to take advantage of the potential of this bike.”