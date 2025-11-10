Miguel Oliveira ‘questioning how I could race’ after emotional Portugal MotoGP sendoff

Miguel Oliveira finished 14th in his final home MotoGP appearance

Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira admits he was “questioning how the hell I could race” after an emotional pre-Portuguese Grand Prix tribute to him.

The five-time MotoGP race winner competed in his last grand prix on home soil last weekend ahead of his switch to World Superbikes with BMW in 2026.

Before Sunday’s grand prix, tribute was paid to Miguel Oliveira during the pre-race ceremony, with his daughter handing him a Portuguese flag on the main straight.

Oliveira admits the emotional moment made it hard for him to get focused for the race, in which he finished 14th.

“It meant a lot, for sure,” he said.

“It was so symbolic for my daughter to give me the flag, and I was questioning myself how the hell was I going to race, putting the helmet on and going flat out.

“But, more or less,  I managed to do it. I finished strong in the race. I got a good pace in the end, finished close to the two Yamahas in front of me.

“We had the technical difficulties that we were anticipating before the race.

“But, yeah, we hope in Valencia we get a better weekend and we can be a little more competitive, and have a bit more fun.”

The ‘technical difficulties’ Oliveira is referring to were a lack of traction on his Yamaha, which made the bike “unstable”.

“I‘m really happy with my race, especially considering where we started on Friday,” he added.

“We managed to stay close to the other Yamahas, in what we knew would be a tough weekend.

“It wasn‘t an easy race — it was hard to manage the rear spin, and when there was a bit more grip, the bike felt really unstable.

“Things got better towards the end, and I was able to push and do some fast laps. Honestly, it was the best I could do.”

Miguel Oliveira ‘questioned how I could race’ after emotional Portugal MotoGP sendoff
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP’s “comeback rider” gets best result since maiden win in Portugal
5m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Racing Bulls avoid last-lap heartbreak as Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson make contact
30m ago
Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar
F1 News
How Red Bull's "risks" transformed Max Verstappen's Sao Paulo GP
46m ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to the podium
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin to travel to Valencia, needs clearance from MotoGP doctors to race
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari chairman’s bizarre “talk less” attack on Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo ‘missed a bit of everything’ in Portugal MotoGP
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve names F1 star who was “really above the rest” at Sao Paulo GP
2h ago
Jacques Villeneuve
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira ‘questioning how I could race’ after emotional Portugal MotoGP sendoff
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
What Sebastian Vettel thinks of Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 exit
3h ago
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
Ducati has “done everything we can” as Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP struggles continue
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP