Where Aprilia considers itself "the reference" MotoGP bike over Ducati

Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola highlights the RS-GP’s grid-leading characteristic

Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola believes the RS-GP is “the reference” bike for aerodynamic performance on the current MotoGP grid, following its win in Portugal.

The Noale brand is coming to the end of its best season ever in MotoGP, having scored three grand prix wins, taken runner-up spot in the manufacturers’ standings, and is now on course for third in the riders’ rankings with Marco Bezzecchi.

As the RS-GP has gone from strength to strength, it is being seen now as a legitimate challenger to Ducati’s dominance going into 2026.

Bezzecchi dominated last weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix over Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, while the highest-placed factory Desmosedici was eighth.

Speaking to TNT Sport, Massimo Rivola believes the Aprilia leads the grid in aerodynamic performance after its dominance in Portugal.

And though he reckons Ducati still has the “best bike” overall, he says the gap between brands “is really small”.

“I think that we are getting better and better,” he said.

“I think fast tracks are still our strong point, maybe because from the aero point of view we are the reference.

“So, the faster you go, the more downforce you create.

“So, maybe that is a factor. I don’t think we are the reference now.

“I think Ducati is still the best bike.

“I see Pedro [Acosta] always there with the KTM.

“So, if I look, the five manufacturers, honestly, all did a good job because the gap between each other is really small.

“So, the human factor - and that is the interesting part for us - has become more and more important.

“So, the chemistry between the team and Marco now is at a very high level.”

Though the competition is closing on Ducati, it has remained dominant in 2025.

From the 21 rounds run so far, Ducati has scored less than 30 points in only two of those, while it has only failed to win either a sprint or a grand prix at one round this season.

Where Aprilia considers itself “the reference” MotoGP bike over Ducati
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

