Jorge Martin shuts down Valencia MotoGP expectations: ‘Results make no sense’

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin says it “doesn’t make sense” to outline any results expectations for his MotoGP return at the Valencia Grand Prix finale this weekend.

The 2024 world champion has been absent with a shoulder injury since crashing with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the Japanese Grand Prix sprint.

It marked his fourth major injury problem of a hellish year, with Jorge Martin so far only competing in six grands prix of the 21 run.

He will attempt to return to race action this weekend at the Valencia Grand Prix, but will have to clear checks by MotoGP’s medical staff at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit on Thursday.

Should he be cleared to race, Martin says he is aiming to begin his 2026 season this weekend and is not aiming for any results.

“I can’t wait to be back with the team,” he said.

“I’m really happy with the way the team is working, and I’d like to congratulate Aprilia and Marco on the results they’ve achieved.

“My goal now is to start preparing in the best possible way for next season; now, it doesn’t make sense to talk about results — the important thing is to put in the laps and gather information.

“I want to grow together with the team so that we’re ready for 2026.”

Martin returns to an Aprilia that has won two grands prix in his absence, with Raul Fernandez taking top spot in Australia and Bezzecchi dominating the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend.

For all of the injury woes Martin has suffered this season, Aprilia will end 2025 as the runner-up to Ducati in the manufacturers’ standings.

Bezzecchi is also on course to finish third in the riders’ championship, marking the first time an Aprilia rider has done so ever in MotoGP.

Martin will have to face the FIM stewards ahead of his racing comeback, as his incident with Bezzecchi in Japan is still under investigation.

Due to his injury and his need to go to the hospital immediately afterwards, his hearing with the stewards was delayed until he was next available.

Team-mate Bezzecchi says Valencia will be “important” to do well at, in order for Aprilia to go into the winter break with a strong foundation to build on for 2026.

“I’m really happy to be going to Valencia,” he said.

“It will be important to try to have a good weekend and finish the season in the best possible way.

“Also, it’s been more than a year since we last raced in Valencia, so it’ll be nice to go back there. We’ll try to do a good job and keep going in this direction.”