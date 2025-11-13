Fabio Di Giannantonio “aggressive, but not a kamikaze” in MotoGP racing approach

Fabio Di Giannantonio insists he is “aggressive” when racing in MotoGP, just “not a kamikaze”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio admits he is “not a kamikaze” rider in MotoGP, but insists that he is “aggressive when I need to be” after a poor start in Portugal last weekend (7–9 November).

Di Giannantonio was one rider who notably dropped back at the start of the race in Portimao, boxed in by riders in front of him and on his outside, falling from ninth on the grid to 14th after only a handful of corners.

The Italian explained that this was not down to a lack of aggression, but an unwillingness to adopt a “champagne or gravel” approach.

“I didn’t say that I don’t have the balls to be aggressive, just that I don’t have the balls to be a kamikaze,” said Fabio Di Giannantonio, speaking ahead of the Valencia MotoGP.

“It’s different. 

“For sure, aggressivity is part of this sport and I’m an aggressive rider when I have to be, like the Saturday Sprint of Portugal I did a super start and within three corners I was already sixth, I guess. 

“So, I’m aggressive when I need to be aggressive, but I’m not a kamikaze rider, for sure, that I go in and I’m not a ‘champagne or gravel’ rider, let’s say.”

The “kamikaze” characteristic Di Giannantonio mentioned is not something that is at its peak now, he thinks.

“When Sprints arrived everybody was quite optimistic on the starts of the Sprints, because everybody thought that the Sprints were really small, let’s say,” the VR46 Racing Team rider said.

“Now I think everybody is more calm, more reasonable on the manoeuvres.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

