Alex Marquez tests factory Ducati aero in Valencia MotoGP practice: ‘It’s different’

Alex Marquez tested a different aero package on Friday at the Valencia MotoGP

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Alex Marquez tested a 2025-sepc Ducati aerodynamic package on Friday at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, which he said felt “different”.

The 2025 championship runner-up has competed all year on the 2024-spec Ducati in Gresini colours, on which he has scored three grand prix victories.

Next year, Alex Marquez will have machine parity with the factory riders, with testing for that already beginning on Friday at the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old had one of the 2025-spec aero packages that his older brother Marc Marquez has raced with this year, but which Pecco Bagnaia has elected against using.

Alex Marquez, who was fourth in Practice on Friday, says testing the different package was about getting ahead of the programme he will have on Tuesday.

“I tried the aero,” he said.

“It was the plan to try it also on Tuesday. So, we are already trying a few things this weekend and also use the weekend for that, because Tuesday will be quite a cold day.

“We will not have a lot of hours on track with good temperature, so we will have to anticipate some things to focus more on the important things during the test.

“At the moment, just the aero. It’s different.

“It’s one aero that the three official guys already tried during the season.

“They wanted more information, another comment on it. We try to anticipate the test to have more time to try different things on Tuesday.”

Marquez says this testing is enjoyable for him, but admits it meant he couldn’t focus on race preparation on Friday, which leaves him with “double work” to do on Saturday morning.

“Looks like we are more or less the same ones as Portimao,” he said of the pecking order.

“But also, the other ones are closer than in Portimao. It will be quite an interesting weekend, because the differences are quite small.

“Qualy will be quite important because it’s difficult to overtake.

“So, we need to be there. Today, it’s true that we focused more on trying a different package and not on extracting the potential from the bike, improving our set-up.

“So, tomorrow it will be double work, but we tried a few things, and that was the main target today.”

Alex Marquez tests factory Ducati aero in Valencia MotoGP practice: ‘It’s different’
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Valencia Friday pace suggests MotoGP 2025 has one last sting in the tail
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio identifies area for Ducati to improve 2026 MotoGP bike
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro: 2026 Honda “better everywhere”, I need to be “braver”!
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin in “safe mode” at Valencia MotoGP: “If I get injured again...”
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha V4 ‘still has same problems’ in Valencia MotoGP practice, ‘but that’s positive’
4h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha Test Team, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Valencia MotoGP test “will not change anything” for Francesco Bagnaia
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez tests factory Ducati aero in Valencia MotoGP practice: ‘It’s different’
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s worrying verdict on major KTM issue after Valencia MotoGP practice
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda warns “don’t expect massive changes” from 2026 MotoGP bike at Valencia test
5h ago
Alberto Puig, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains “not super nice” Valencia MotoGP Friday
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP