2025 Valencia MotoGP test: Raul Fernandez fastest, Toprak Razgatlioglu impresses

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez topped the post-race Valencia test, as Toprak Razgatlioglu impressed on his public MotoGP debut with Pramac Yamaha.

The final day of official MotoGP running in 2025 took place on Tuesday at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, with it offering the first glimpses of the 2026 testing phase.

Cold conditions and damp patches on track led to very little running, with just two laps completed inside the first three hours.

After a lengthy red flag period to allow marshals onto the circuit with leaf blowers to help with drying the circuit, the session exploded into life with just over four hours to go.

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, fresh from a podium at the Valencia finale, led the way at the end of the day with a 1m29.373s ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez.

The headline of the day, however, was the public debut of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will race for Pramac Yamaha next season.

The three-time World Superbike champion completed 53 laps aboard the V4 M1 and was just 1.294s off the pace in 18th on a 1m30.667s.

Impressively, he was around six tenths adrift of leading Yamaha Fabio Quartararo, who also set his best time on the V4.

Razgatlioglu’s Pramac team-mate Jack Miller was the first rider to venture out on circuit on Tuesday morning, though only for a single lap well over an hour into the session.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales did the same at the start of the third hour, but again only went out for an exploratory lap, after which the red flags were flown.

When the session went green with just over four hours remaining, it was Valencia Grand Prix winner Marco Bezzecchi who strung together the first sequence of laps on Tuesday.

The factory Aprilia rider had numerous things to try, but the most striking of which were new aerodynamic updates to the front and rear of the RS-GP.

Aprilia stablemate Raul Fernandez had no new items to test and completed 51 laps, ending the day fastest with a 1m29.373s set during the seventh hour.

Bezzecchi was second after a busy day of 60 laps, while Alex Marquez put miles on the factory-spec Ducati for the first time. He was third for Gresini, 0.084s off the best pace.

Team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was fourth, while KTM duo Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales followed, after their day of testing new aero parts.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh for VR46 Ducati, with Ducati stablemate Nicolo Bullega, KTM’s Brad Binder and Pecco Bagnaia rounding out the top 10.

Di Giannantonio had a technical issue on one of his bikes during the day, while Bagnaia crashed inside the final hour.

Top Honda honours went to Joan Mir, as he got to grips with the development RC213V Aleix Espargaro raced at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in 15th with a 1m29.927s, which he set on the V4.

Razgatlioglu was the fastest of the rookies in 18th, with LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira 21st on a 1m31.197s.

Surprise debutant Celestino Vietti was last on the VR46 Ducati with a 1m32.511s, having completed 24 laps as Franco Morbidelli’s injury replacement.