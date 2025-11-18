Francesco Bagnaia makes progress in Valencia MotoGP test: “The feeling was better”

Francesco Bagnaia says he was able to recover some front feeling in the Valencia MotoGP test.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After a disastrous 2025 MotoGP season, Francesco Bagnaia had a positive final day of the year at the Valencia test.

The Italian was one of multiple Ducati riders – along with Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez – to try a new fairing, based on that which Marc Marquez used for the majority of the 2025 season but which incorporated the ‘gully’ section on the side fairing as used by Aprilia, KTM, and Yamaha.

Towards the end of the day, there was a crash for Bagnaia, but it wasn’t one that seemed to bother him too much.

“I was pushing, it was my chance to set the time attack but I exaggerated a bit in corner two and I went wide,” he explained.

The test in general had gone well, with Bagnaia able to find a better feeling with the front of the Desmosedici, and taking a positive first impression of the new fairing, although it will need further evaluation.

“Honestly, happy that the things were going well,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said. 

“I started the day with the previous 2026 [bike] and it worked well. 

“We managed to do a good job all day, the feeling on braking and entry was much better. 

“So, now we will check, understand, analyse everything to understand the situation and to try to have this feeling [constantly]. 

“Very happy about the things we tried and happy with the new fairing that looks good, but we need to do more laps because this track is not very good for the aerodynamics, so we will try again in the future.”

Bagnaia added that he tried things other than the fairing that were less visible.

“We just tried things more hidden inside, and are new things,” he said.

“This test is very difficult to take decisions, so it was more important to start to test new things, but not exaggerating with the new bike completely.”

Bagnaia will be back on-track with the rest of the MotoGP field at the Sepang test next year on 3–5 February.

Francesco Bagnaia makes progress in Valencia MotoGP test: “The feeling was better”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM MotoGP updates “not black and white”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Fabio Quartararo "did a scorching lap time already” on Yamaha V4
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: Nothing “very bad” or “super positive” about new Honda MotoGP bike
2h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pramac details biggest “surprise” from Toprak Razgatlioglu’s public MotoGP debut
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia makes progress in Valencia MotoGP test: “The feeling was better”
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Racing Bulls show off exciting new “holographic” F1 livery for Las Vegas GP
2h ago
Racing Bulls' Vegas livery
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s first V4 Yamaha praise, but ‘not hopeful yet’ after MotoGP test
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “still feeling like a rookie” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: Raul Fernandez fastest, Toprak Razgatlioglu impresses
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP