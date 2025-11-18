Pedro Acosta: KTM MotoGP updates “not black and white”

Pedro Acosta spent “all day” at the Valencia MotoGP test trying new aerodynamics.

Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The final day of MotoGP 2025, or the first day of 2026, was an intensive day of testing for Pedro Acosta, who focused on aerodynamics.

KTM had two fairings to try in Valencia: the one it has used in the 2025 MotoGP season, and a new one based very much on the design Ducati has used this year and in 2024.

The updated fairing featured large downwash ducts at the front, a bulbous section behind, small sidepod wings, and the same front wings that the Austrian factory introduced mid-season.

Pedro Acosta admitted that, with new aerodynamics, it takes time to evaluate whether something is positive enough to follow its direction.

“With the aero stuff there are many [grey areas],” the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider said after the test, whose schedule was adjusted due to an almost non-event morning after overnight rain left the track damp by the time the test was due to start at 10:00 local time.

“When you try, it’s not black-and-white. 

“For this, it was quite tough to have a decision today. It’s true that there were things that I was really happy, but now the team has to analyse everything with the data.”

In general, though, Acosta was happy with the work done.

“Well, we was all day trying aero stuff – it was quite okay, to be honest. 

“Some things make the bike slightly more complete because we know that our strong points are quite strong but also our weak points are really weak. 

“For this, I think they were making a good job. 

“It’s true that now the factory has to analyse all the data and see if our comments are really like that. But, anyway, I think some stuff was going on.”

The lack of running in the morning meant that it was tough to fit the whole test plan in.

“There was more to try, but also it was quite a mess [to not] be able to ride this morning for this,” Acosta said.

He added: “At the end we prioritised what was the important thing, that was the aero. 

“I was spending all the day there, making [back-to-back tests] with the standard one and all these things. 

“For this, I think, after all, it was a good day.”

Acosta finished the day fifth-fastest, 0.039 seconds ahead of the second-best KTM, sixth-place Maverick Vinales.

Pedro Acosta: KTM MotoGP updates “not black and white”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM MotoGP updates “not black and white”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Fabio Quartararo "did a scorching lap time already” on Yamaha V4
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: Nothing “very bad” or “super positive” about new Honda MotoGP bike
2h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pramac details biggest “surprise” from Toprak Razgatlioglu’s public MotoGP debut
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia makes progress in Valencia MotoGP test: “The feeling was better”
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Racing Bulls show off exciting new “holographic” F1 livery for Las Vegas GP
2h ago
Racing Bulls' Vegas livery
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s first V4 Yamaha praise, but ‘not hopeful yet’ after MotoGP test
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “still feeling like a rookie” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: Raul Fernandez fastest, Toprak Razgatlioglu impresses
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP