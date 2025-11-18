Pedro Acosta: KTM MotoGP updates “not black and white”

The final day of MotoGP 2025, or the first day of 2026, was an intensive day of testing for Pedro Acosta, who focused on aerodynamics.

KTM had two fairings to try in Valencia: the one it has used in the 2025 MotoGP season, and a new one based very much on the design Ducati has used this year and in 2024.

The updated fairing featured large downwash ducts at the front, a bulbous section behind, small sidepod wings, and the same front wings that the Austrian factory introduced mid-season.

Pedro Acosta admitted that, with new aerodynamics, it takes time to evaluate whether something is positive enough to follow its direction.

“With the aero stuff there are many [grey areas],” the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider said after the test, whose schedule was adjusted due to an almost non-event morning after overnight rain left the track damp by the time the test was due to start at 10:00 local time.

“When you try, it’s not black-and-white.

“For this, it was quite tough to have a decision today. It’s true that there were things that I was really happy, but now the team has to analyse everything with the data.”

In general, though, Acosta was happy with the work done.

“Well, we was all day trying aero stuff – it was quite okay, to be honest.

“Some things make the bike slightly more complete because we know that our strong points are quite strong but also our weak points are really weak.

“For this, I think they were making a good job.

“It’s true that now the factory has to analyse all the data and see if our comments are really like that. But, anyway, I think some stuff was going on.”

The lack of running in the morning meant that it was tough to fit the whole test plan in.

“There was more to try, but also it was quite a mess [to not] be able to ride this morning for this,” Acosta said.

He added: “At the end we prioritised what was the important thing, that was the aero.

“I was spending all the day there, making [back-to-back tests] with the standard one and all these things.

“For this, I think, after all, it was a good day.”

Acosta finished the day fifth-fastest, 0.039 seconds ahead of the second-best KTM, sixth-place Maverick Vinales.