Valencia test marked a “first time” for one Ducati MotoGP rider

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio says the Valencia test was “the first time” he could properly provide feedback to Ducati over development direction.

The one-time MotoGP race winner became a factory-supported Ducati rider for the 2025 season, though missed most of the pre-season due to an injury.

Fabio Di Giannantonio will be one of four factory Ducati riders on the grid on 2026, with Tuesday’s Valencia test providing an opportunity to try various developments for next year.

Seventh overall after 47 laps, Di Giannantonio says it was a day to “match calculations” made by Ducati engineers, which was the first time he’s been able to do that.

“This test was super important for the engineers,” he said.

“Let’s say, the goal was to match their calculations on the bike with our comments.

“So, they made us try a few things just to see if they are calculating the right things for next year’s bike, and they were matching perfectly with our comments.

“So, that was the goal, and we achieved it. It was super important, because sometimes engineers make calculations, but when you ride on the track, many things are different.

“So, it was important to match it. It means they are working in the right way.

“It was just the beginning.

“It was just to make a step and understand what to do for next year.

“Also, Valencia is the last test of the year, everyone is a bit tired, and the conditions are not fantastic.

“Also, the track, I think, is not really the right track to try many things.

“It was just the beginning. It was a matter of understanding the direction.

“I gave all my comments; it’s the first time, actually, that I can do this for Ducati, because last year it was not possible.”

A key issue Di Giannantonio struggled with during the 2025 season was front-end feeling on the GP25.

However, when asked if he was able to make a step in this area in the test, he replied: “As I said, it’s too early. We have to wait for the new parts for next year.”