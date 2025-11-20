Valencia test marked a “first time” for one Ducati MotoGP rider

Fabio Di Giannantonio says he managed a first as a Ducati rider in the Valencia test

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
© Gold and Goose

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio says the Valencia test was “the first time” he could properly provide feedback to Ducati over development direction.

The one-time MotoGP race winner became a factory-supported Ducati rider for the 2025 season, though missed most of the pre-season due to an injury.

Fabio Di Giannantonio will be one of four factory Ducati riders on the grid on 2026, with Tuesday’s Valencia test providing an opportunity to try various developments for next year.

Seventh overall after 47 laps, Di Giannantonio says it was a day to “match calculations” made by Ducati engineers, which was the first time he’s been able to do that.

“This test was super important for the engineers,” he said.

“Let’s say, the goal was to match their calculations on the bike with our comments.

“So, they made us try a few things just to see if they are calculating the right things for next year’s bike, and they were matching perfectly with our comments.

“So, that was the goal, and we achieved it. It was super important, because sometimes engineers make calculations, but when you ride on the track, many things are different.

“So, it was important to match it. It means they are working in the right way.

“It was just the beginning.

“It was just to make a step and understand what to do for next year.

“Also, Valencia is the last test of the year, everyone is a bit tired, and the conditions are not fantastic.

“Also, the track, I think, is not really the right track to try many things.

“It was just the beginning. It was a matter of understanding the direction.

“I gave all my comments; it’s the first time, actually, that I can do this for Ducati, because last year it was not possible.”

A key issue Di Giannantonio struggled with during the 2025 season was front-end feeling on the GP25.

However, when asked if he was able to make a step in this area in the test, he replied: “As I said, it’s too early. We have to wait for the new parts for next year.”

Valencia test marked a “first time” for one Ducati MotoGP rider
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Tarran Mackenzie pens 2026 WorldSBK deal with Ducati team
6m ago
Tarran Mackenzie, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ferrari’s ‘public wrist-slapping’ of drivers slammed as "embarrassing"
1h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton came under fire from Elkann
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez gives works Ducati verdict: ‘I don’t want to know Pecco Bagnaia’s issues’
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Valencia test marked a “first time” for one Ducati MotoGP rider
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
“Big change” for KTM in Valencia MotoGP test, “but balance not correct”
2h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia test

More News

F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda “nervous” about F1 future as crunch Red Bull call nears
3h ago
Tsunoda's F1 future remains up in the air
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista aims to repeat MotoGP champion’s achievement in WorldSBK 2026
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals doctor’s ultimatum he couldn’t take for Valencia MotoGP test
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Gabriel Bortoleto reveals injury after huge 57G Brazil crash
4h ago
Bortoleto destroyed his Sauber in the scary accident
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen wants Daniel Ricciardo’s old F1 race number
4h ago
Verstappen has used #1 since the start of 2022