Alex Marquez says he felt “comfortable from the first session” on the works-spec Ducati at the Valencia MotoGP test, but “I don’t want to know what problems” Pecco Bagnaia had.

The 2025 championship runner-up has been granted works status by Ducati for the 2026 season, which will give him machine parity with Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez got his first taste of factory support with Ducati at the Valencia test, in which was he was third fastest having managed a total of 53 laps.

He tested various items, particularly on the aerodynamic side, ahead of winter testing next year.

Much has been made this year about the differences between the GP24 and the GP25, with most within Ducati insisting that these are minimal.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I still need to do more laps before I can tell you,” the Gresini rider said on this matter.

“They are very, very similar bikes. There are different parts, but it was just about testing to see which direction to take and how to put everything together.

“There’s a mix of things that we still need to understand.

“But, ultimately, in everything I’ve tested, I’ve tried to push to the limit.

“That’s our job: to give the team good information so they can then use the numbers to see what’s best, because the numbers never lie.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 MotoGP woes of little concern

Alex Marquez’s switch to the factory Ducati for next year is thought to give a greater understanding to the situation that has enveloped Pecco Bagnaia over the course of the 2025 season.

The Valencia test offered Marquez a first opportunity to know if he could understand Bagnaia’s problems on the GP25.

However, he said: “I don't know what bike he had, I don't know if the one I rode today was the one he's been riding all season.

“I felt good, comfortable from the first session.

“I don't want to know what problems he had and what he didn't.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I simply focused on myself and we got quite a bit out of it, but it's true that there are things to improve, as we've seen in the last few races, because Aprilia and KTM are very close.

“I think we've tested several important solutions to take another step forward in Malaysia.”