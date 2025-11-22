Fabio Quartararo “pretty surprised” by Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP speed

Fabio Quartararo has indicated that he was impressed by Toprak Razgatlioglu in his first public MotoGP test.

Fabio Quartararo speaks with Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit lane.
Toprak Razgatlioglu’s first public MotoGP test caught the eye of his Yamaha stablemate Fabio Quartararo.

The one-day post-race test in Valencia saw reduced running for the entire field as overnight rain left a damp and patchy track surface in the morning.

Only in the afternoon did the track become usable, but Razgatlioglu was able to end the test only 1.3 seconds behind the best lap of Raul Fernandez who topped the test at the circuit at which he finished second in the Valencia Grand Prix two days before.

It was a performance that left Razgatlioglu’s manager Kenan Sofuoglu feeling as though the three-time World Superbike Champion had plenty of margin to improve.

For Yamaha’s best performer in 2025, Fabio Quartararo, however, it was an impressive showing from the 29-year-old.

“Today was a rushed day,” Quartararo said at the end of the Valencia test.

“Today was a day that everybody tried to spend the most time in the box. 

“I saw him [Razgatlioglu] make much more laps, but I was pretty surprised about fast he was today. 

“And I think he’s going to be better than I expect next year, I think.”

In comparison to Razgatlioglu, Quartararo finished the test 15th-fastest and 0.7 seconds faster than the Turkish rider.

Questions around the Frenchman’s own future beyond 2026 remain, too, with Yamaha’s V4 needing to provide results to convince Quartararo to stay. After the Valencia test, he was at best undecided, and reinforced that Yamaha has a lot of work to do over the winter to make the V4 ready for its first full season in 2026.

