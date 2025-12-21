Marc Marquez “paid a very high price” to win 2025 MotoGP title

Ducati’s Marc Marquez says he “paid a very high price” to win his seventh MotoGP world championship in 2025.

The Spaniard won his first title in six years last season after winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on the factory Ducati to wrap up his seventh premier class crown with five rounds to spare.

It was the culmination of a difficult five-year period for Marc Marquez, which began with a serious arm injury at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

Going through four major operations and ending his long-standing relationship with Honda in order to be competitive again, Marquez’s 2025 title holds extra significance for him.

Speaking with El Periodico, he said: “This ninth title has been the most sought-after and the hardest fought for.

“I paid a very high price to achieve it in every aspect, especially physically and mentally.

But, beyond that, I hope this comeback serves as an inspiration to many people, not only in the world of sports but also in everyday life.

“When you’re at the top and you fall, you don’t just fall to the ground; you fall even lower, and everything is very dark there.

“Luckily, I have a great support system that helped me get out of there.

“Then you have to work hard, believe in yourself, and keep improving day by day.”

Alex Marquez “helped me the most” on path to 2025 title

Marquez’s journey back to the top in MotoGP began in 2023, when younger brother Alex Marquez helped convince him to come to the Gresini Ducati squad for the 2024 season.

Marc Marquez won three grands prix that year and muscled his way into a factory Ducati seat for 2025.

“Alex, directly and indirectly, is the one who has helped me the most,” he added.

“When you’re at home injured, it’s very easy to disconnect or not want to watch any more motorcycles, because it’s like reopening old wounds.

“You tell yourself, ‘I want that, but I can’t’.

“The fact that my brother was competing made me follow the championship with the same passion and desire as if I were racing myself, and that helped me a lot.

“Then, once I got back on the bike, we each went our separate ways. But since we always trained together, it gives you a reference point physically, because normally the older brother has always been a little ahead.

“But when you are injured, him being 27 and me 30, things even out.

“And he’s already ahead on the bike, physically, in the gym.

“His desire to catch up has been a real motivation. And he’s always tried to advise me in the best way possible when it comes to decisions, although the final decision rests with the rider.”

