Ducati MotoGP race winners hail Lando Norris’ “beautiful” 2025 F1 title

VR46 Ducati MotoGP duo Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio offered their congratulations to newly-crowned Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris.

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris secured his maiden world title last Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as he finished third in the race.

The Briton outscored four-time world champion Max Verstappen by just two points to secure McLaren’s first drivers’ title since Lewis Hamilton’s first in 2008.

Norris is also the first British driver to win the F1 crown since Hamilton in 2020.

The McLaren driver is a noted MotoGP fanatic and has made no secret of his admiration for nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi.

A former guest of the VR46 team during a recent visit to the MotoGP paddock at Misano, Norris’ 2025 F1 title was branded “beautiful” by one-time race winner Fabio Di Giannantonio in a video released by the squad.

“Amazing season,” he began.

“It was beautiful to see you this season. An amazing achievement.

“Your first, I hope for you, of many. So, congratulations again from us.”

Di Giannantonio’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli added: “Congratulations, Lando. Congratulations for your win. You were amazing.”

Norris’ maiden F1 title success was celebrated in-person by another MotoGP star, with five-time grand prix champion Jorge Lorenzo a guest of Ferrari during the Abu Dhabi weekend.

Aprilia rider and 2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin commented on one of the McLaren star’s posts: “You’re the man! Congrats, bro.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also offered his support for Norris’ title, as did Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and three-time grand prix winner Cal Crutchlow.